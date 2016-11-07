CHSTV going live with election coverage Tuesday

CARLSBAD — The esteemed Carlsbad High School broadcast journalism program is venturing into this year’s election coverage.

Broadcasting from Golden Hall in San Diego on Tuesday, more than 40 high school journalists will produce their live broadcast, which begins at 9 p.m.

This year, however, will feature a “Magic Window” to explain concepts, the difference between the popular vote and the electoral college and state-by-state breakdowns.

CHSTV will use a 65-inch 4K monitor with custom software to explain the results as they come pouring in.

The live broadcast will include multiple HD cameras as well as sophisticated technology for transmitting HD audio/video from the floor of Golden Hall back up to our remote control room.

CHSTV won a Telly Award for its 2012 broadcast from Golden Hall. The program has 19 Student Emmy Awards and three internationally-distributed documentaries to its credit.

The broadcast will be carried live on www.chstv.com. The live telecast is underwritten by Interknowlogy, JP Mortgage and the CHSTV Booster Club.

View a preview of the “Magic Window” at https://vimeo.com/188868245.