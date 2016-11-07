A baker’s dozen of tiny libraries pop up throughout Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Tiny is trending. From housing to boutiques, small is going big.

There’s no exception in Carlsbad as 13 new libraries have popped up throughout the Barrio.

The city and Pacific Ridge School partnered to install the 13 Little Free Libraries throughout the neighborhood. The miniature libraries house dozens of books for “check out.”

On Oct. 27, Mayor Pro Tem Lorraine Wood, Councilmember Michael Schumacher and Head of School at Pacific Ridge School Dr. Bob Ogle attended a ribbon cutting celebration at one of the small libraries installed in front of the Tyler Court apartments.

The city and Pacific Ridge School donated the libraries to encourage literacy in the community and to create a meeting spot for neighbors to discuss books. The libraries are re-stocked periodically by the school and were decorated by 100 faculty and staff members in late August as a way of sharing their love of reading with the community.

The project also gave staff the opportunity to engage in a service learning project, which is something all students participate in during their time at Pacific Ridge. Service learning allows students to practice ethical responsibility and gain leadership skills by engaging with the community.

Members of the community are encouraged to visit the Little Free Libraries, take out a book and return it once they’ve finished reading it.

More than 700 books have been donated and more will be replenished throughout the year. Local residents have begun to donate books as well.

The libraries are scattered throughout the neighborhood, including on Madison, Tyler, Jefferson and Roosevelt streets and Magnolia Avenue.