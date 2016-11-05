Carlsbad Village Faire to draw the masses on Sunday

CARLSBAD — Residents and motorists not attending the Carlsbad Village Faire be aware.

The largest one-day festival in the city will shut down a large chunk of the Village as the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce hosts its largest event for the 43rd time.

The faire averages between 80,000 and 100,000 people and the chamber is expecting about the same this Sunday. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free to attend.

Street closures, meanwhile, include Grand Avenue from Jefferson Street to Carlsbad Boulevard along with State and Roosevelt streets north of Carlsbad Village Drive.

Shuttles are also available from The Shoppes at Carlsbad to the faire. Shuttle service runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service will also be available at the Poinsettia Coaster Station.

About 800 vendors are expected to set up unique booths, while fairgoers can search for handmade gifts, food and have fun outdoors.

“The Carlsbad Village Faire is a celebration of Southern California culture and our community,” said Ted Owen, president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “Carlsbad recently took the top spot in Men’s Journal’s list of Best Places to Live in 2016. We are privileged to host this amazing community event that showcases over 200 local businesses and gives fairgoers a day to enjoy quality time with loved ones, relax, enjoy live music and create cherished memories.”

Vendor booths also offer handcrafted arts and gifts, antiques, jewelry, unique clothing, home décor, plants and more.

The international food court features more than 50 booths serving everything from Thai to Hawaiian cuisine.

The children’s area will entertain youngsters with games, a super slide, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall and face painting.

The Rotary Club of Carlsbad’s beer garden will entertain fairgoers with a stage for live music. The Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad continues its more than 25-year tradition of hosting a pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot.

The meal, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be served between 7 a.m. and noon.

Road closures run from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They include:

• Grand Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street

• Washington Street from Carlsbad Village Drive to Christiansen Way

• State Street from Carlsbad Village Drive to Beech Street

• Roosevelt Street from Carlsbad Village Drive to Beech Street

• Madison Street from Carlsbad Village Drive to south of Arbuckle Place

• Christiansen Way between State Street and the east side Carlsbad Coaster Station entrance

For more information about the Carlsbad Village Faire, visit carlsbad.org or contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at (760) 931-8400.