Rubber Ducky Derby gets quacking Saturday

CARLSBAD — Get ready to burn some rubber.

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation’s annual Rubber Ducky Debry kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the California Watersports Building, 4215 Harrison St.

Individuals and businesses can organize a team for the event. Each rubber duck is $5 or “5 quackers for 20 smackers.”

The “ducks” splash into the Agua Hedionda Lagoon from California Watersports’ beach and “race” towards shore by wake created on wave runners. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and last place. The grand prize is a Bounce Composite Stand Up Paddle Board.

The Rubber Ducky Derby, one of three major fundraisers benefitting the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation’s educational programs, festivals and exhibits, will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 10 am to 1 pm, Carlsbad.

The day’s activities include entertainment for the entire family with a horseshoe competition, water relays, crafts and music. Winners will receive medals. Participants will also learn about the Caulerpa taxifolia invasion, which nearly took the life of the lagoon.

Proceeds from the Rubber Ducky Derby will benefit more than 7,000 North County students attending educational programs offered through the Foundation’s Discovery Center.

For more information, visit www.aguahedionda.org or call (760) 804-1969.

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3), operates the Discovery Center, a collection of hands-on nature activities that allow visitors to “taste nature” experiencing both the lagoon and the ecological reserve in Carlsbad. The Discovery Center, located on the eastern end of the lagoon, is an amazing teaching hub informing the public about how they can interact with this beautiful estuary serving all of North County. The center is open seven days a week. The community nature center hosts an award-winning Environmental Education School Programs, as well as lectures, festivals, bird walks and events throughout the year.