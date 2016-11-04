Marketplace News: Help bring holiday joy to our military heroes and families

Help be a hero to the heroes this holiday season.

For military families with loved ones deployed, it’s hard enough to have to endure a holiday season without their mother or father around the dinner table.

And still harder if their loved one comes back having sustained combat injuries.

That’s why the nonprofit Spirit Of Sharing (SOS) is rising to the occasion by helping provide not only the basic necessities any family would need, but also by bringing a little holiday cheer into the lives of military families that are in need.

The primary focus of SOS, which is locally based in Oceanside, is to serve the military families that are local to this area, with strong focus on ensuring the children of these families have a wonderful holiday season.

Anyone who makes a donation will directly support families, right in their own neighborhoods.

SOS is 100 percent volunteer staffed with 100 percent of all donations raised going directly to local, Southern California military families.

Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Striving to build personal and lasting relationships with each family, SOS is able to gain better insight and understanding of individual and familial needs and interests.

Each family is generally provided with several weeks’ worth of groceries and all of the goodies that make the holiday season so warm, comforting, and special.

SOS also provides each child in these families with age-appropriate and personal gifts, including clothing, educational materials and toys.

Each gift is individually wrapped and labeled by our wonderful volunteers “From Santa” and personally delivered at Christmas.

Based in Oceanside, Calif. the small nonprofit helps active duty military families throughout Southern California, from the Naval Base in San Diego as far North as Edwards Air Force Base.

Since 2000, when the charity was started with the adoption of two families for the holiday season, they’ve continued to grow each year.

To date, more than 1252 military children and over 500 military families have received help from SOS.

The Campbell family, who founded SOS is very sensitive to the stresses that military children experience and created SOS to help military children to be afforded the opportunity to have wonderful holiday memories in light of the heavy loads they often bear, as being part of a military family.

In fact, many of those working with SOS are military veterans and/or spouses.

With the toll of multiple deployments over the last 10 years affecting families, SOS is seeing an increase in the amount of military families in need each year, families are trying to cope with the aftermath of war and multiple deployments.

And they still need help to continue to do so.

With year-round fundraising efforts, SOS is always looking for donations of any kind, including gas cards, gift cards for clothing, toys — even groceries.

People interested in donating items may call SOS directly at (760) 726-8100 or email questions to spiritofsharing@gmail.com.

More information is available on their website at spiritofsharing.org.

SOS is at 1361 Rocky Point Dr. in Oceanside.

This article is sponsored content.