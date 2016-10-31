Carlsbad police co-hosting Teddy Bear Drive on Nov. 3

The Carlsbad Police Department is co-hosting the 2016 San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive benefitting Rady Children’s Hospital with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Residents can help law enforcement agencies throughout the county begin this year’s Teddy Bear Collection season by joining law enforcement for an evening of fun, food and teddy bear collections at a nearby Chick-fil-A.

On Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., guests are invited to bring a new, huggable teddy bear (with tags attached) to any participating San Diego Chick-fil-A restaurant to receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal or a Chick-fil-A Nuggets Kid’s Meal (4-count).

All donations will be delivered on Dec. 6 to Rady Children’s Hospital by law enforcement.

“The stuffed teddy bear donations go a long way to support and give comfort to some really great children receiving care at the hospital,” noted department coordinator, Sergeant Christie Calderwood. “We are very proud to be the 2016 co-sponsor of such a worthwhile event and we would like to thank Chick-fil-A for their continued and generous support.”

The family-friendly Chick-fil-A event will feature plenty of fun things to see and do. Come meet members of law enforcement, see specialized units and police vehicles on display.

If you cannot make it to a Chick-fil-A on November 3, drop off a new (with tags attached) teddy bear to participating law enforcement agencies throughout the county before December 6.

The teddy bear drive began in December of 1990, when Coronado Police Officer Brian Hardy noticed the toy donation bins at Children’s hospital were nearly empty. Officer Hardy purchased a dozen bears, asked for approval to use a police car and delivered the bears to the hospital’s sick children.

The program grew each year as fellow officers where inspired by Hardy and wanted to participate. The generosity of Hardy’s 12 teddy bears has grown to over 100 officers representing 23 agencies and collecting upwards of 50,000 bears each year.