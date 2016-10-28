Carlsbad Village is the place to be for trick-or-treating

CARLSBAD — Ghouls and goblins will be making their annual odyssey through Carlsbad Village on Saturday.

Carlsbad Causes for Community (C3) is hosting its fourth annual “Halloween in the Village” event, which runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at 2801-B Roosevelt Street.

Highlights include a fun zone, live music from The Elements and Steve and Gringo, a bounce house and a costume contest for the cutest, funniest and scariest outfits.

The all-age event is free.

Trick-or-treating runs from 3 to 6 p.m. as guests will be provided a candy bag and a map of all the merchants participating.

“It’s a safe way to trick-or-treat and will be a good time for adults as well,” said Deb Ferraro, vice president of C3.

The Halloween event used to be sponsored by the city, but several years ago C3 took over after the city stopped funding it.

Growth has been steady, Ferraro said, starting at about 300 people four years ago to about 1,000 in 2015.

This year, however, she said the goal is to attract at least 1,200 people.

This year, however, is continuing the efforts put forth by C3 and the merchants in the Village and Barrio, Ferraro said.

Last-minute merchants will not be on the map, she added, but will hang a sizable candy corn in their windows for trick-or-treaters to visit and fill their bags.

In addition, the costume contest, which is for all ages, begins with check in at 2:15 p.m.

A silent auction throughout the day is also slated with prizes such as a stay at Pelican Cove, free entry into the Carlsbad 5000, massage, gift certificates and more, Ferraro added.