Renderings released for The Shoppes at Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Renderings for upgrades to The Shoppes at Carlsbad have been made public by Rouse Properties.

The New York-based company, which owns the mall, began renovations several weeks ago and is expected to be finished by fall 2017.

Rouse CEO Brian Harper said in a previous interview renovations will be done in a multi-phase effort and bring significant upgrades to the facility. He said exterior of the building will be redone plus streetscaping to match what is currently in front of the Regal movie theater and restaurants on the south side of the mall.

In addition, the interior is expected to be much brighter with the additional of new and improved skylights to take advantage of the natural light.

The ceilings and floors will also be torn out and new material installed. The color scheme will feature soft colors such as white, gray and sea blue to match the feel of Carlsbad’s beach-centric identity.

As for the renderings, one is an aerial view of looking north from the south side of the mall and upgrades to the parking lot and mall.

The second is a ground-level image highlighting the streetscaping from the south lot.

The third and fourth, meanwhile, feature upgrades to the interior showcasing the walls, ceilings, floors, glass partitions and railings, gathering areas, sharp architecture and a water-like material hanging from the second floor.