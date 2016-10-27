Encinitas election contributions nearing $200,000

ENCINITAS — Candidates in the race for Encinitas City Council and mayor have raised a combined $183,000 and are likely to break through the $200,000 mark before the race is over, according to a review of campaign finance reports by The Coast News.

In the mayor’s race alone, Catherine Blakespear and Paul Gaspar have raised nearly $74,000 as of Sept. 30, with another round of campaign finance reports due this week.

The Nov. 8 election pits five candidates for the council seats held by Mark Muir, Tony Kranz and Lisa Shaffer, who is not seeking re-election, and two candidates for the two-year mayor post being vacated by Kristin Gaspar, who is running for county supervisor.

Paul Gaspar, who entered the race in July, reported raising 23,890 during the reporting period between July 1 and Sept. 24, which included $13,890 in contributions from various supporters and $9,225 in loans to his campaign.

His total raised was just higher than Blakespear’s amount for the reporting period, $22,503, which came all from contributions. Blakespear has raised just under $50,000 during the race to date.

In the race for council, Phil Graham, who carried over $26,000 from his aborted run for State Assembly, leads all council candidates with about $35,000 in contributions and loans. Of that amount, he raised about $9,700 of it during the July through September filing period — $7,700 in contributions and $2,000 in loans.

Councilman Mark Muir raised the most money of the five council candidates during the three-month filing period, reporting $22,319 in total contributions $19,319 in contributions and $3,000 in loans.

Councilman Tony Kranz reported raising $19,189 during the same period, and candidates Tasha Boerner Horvath and Tony Brandenburg raised $10,173 and $8,393 respectively.

Brandenburg’s contributions included a $5,000 loan to his campaign.

Many of the candidates received contributions from the same donors, along ideological and political lines.

Muir and Gaspar received contributions from former Encinitas councilmen Jerome Stocks and Dan Dalager, and Al Guerin, former assistant sheriff and husband of former Councilwoman Christy Guerin.

Muir also received financial support from several former fire officials as well as allies on the San Diego County Water Authority, which he chairs, including Otay Water District General Manager Mark Watton and representatives of the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck, which represent the Water Authority.

Graham received financial contributions from several Repblican office holders, including former State Assemblyman Martin Garrick, Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey and Vista Councilman John Franklin.

Kranz, Boerner Horvath and Blakespear received contributions from Don Barth, husband of former councilwoman Teresa Barth, Steve Bartram, husband of current councilwoman Lisa Shaffer, Shaffer, and longtime Solana Beach councilwoman Lisa Heebner, who is not seeking re-election, and former planning commissioner Ruben Flores.

Blakespear’s campaign also received support from several prominent area people, including Mara Elliot, who is running for San Diego City Attorney and Bob Nichols of the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, among others.