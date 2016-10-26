There’s lots to see and do in Santa Monica

It’s a beautiful October afternoon in Santa Monica, and we’ve got 40 hours, our walking shoes and a room at the Shore Hotel, wonderfully located across the street from the Santa Monica Pier. So what to see and do and where to start?

These are problems we are glad to have.

My friend, Laurie, who grew up not far from here, and I are loosely plotting how best to see this popular area using one guiding principle: We will not get in our car again until it’s time to leave.

Staying at the Shore Hotel makes that goal easy to achieve.

The five-year-old boutique hotel give us easy access to the historic pier, Palisades Park, several shopping areas, Venice Beach and the canal-lined neighborhood of Venice.

As Laurie posited, these are the places to which you bring your Midwest friends; these iconic locations and their inhabitants personify stereotypical Southern California and in this case, that’s not a bad thing.

Who from Detroit, Duluth or Des Moines does not want to slide through the sand and surf; mingle with Rastafarians and rollerbladers and ride the rollercoaster; take in the eclectic architecture and eye-popping murals; and watch the buskers, hipsters and tattoo artists?

Surely, it’s all something to write home about. So here are our postcards to those who wish they were here.

E’Louise Ondash is a freelance writer living in North County. Tell her about your travels at eondash@coastnewsgroup.com