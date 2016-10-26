Legal Notices, October 28, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider findings related to the unexpended fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreation Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and review the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. The City Council will consider adoption of Resolution 2016-89 to make findings related to the unexpended fund balances of development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreational Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and acceptance of the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office. 10/28/16 CN 19433

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item: PROJECT NAME: The Beacons CASE NUMBER: 15-299 TM/DR/CDP APPLICANT: Valleyside Development LOCATION: 756, 758 & 766 North Coast Highway 101 (APN: 256-023-08) ZONING: The project site is located in the Commercial Mixed 1 (N-CM-1) zone of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider two appeals of the Planning Commission decision to approve a Tentative Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish three existing structures, consolidate two lots into one lot, and construct a mixed-use development consisting of four residential condominium units and four commercial/office condominium units with an underground parking garage. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov.

10/28/16 CN 19424

City of Encinitas Planning & Building Department 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 633-2710 or planning@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS The Planning & Building Department of the City of Encinitas is currently reviewing the following Administrative Applications. The application submittals are available for review and comment during regular business hours, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed alternate Fridays (11/4, 11/18, etc.) and will be closed Friday, November 11, 2016, in observance of Veterans Day Holiday. 1. PROJECT NAME: All Pets Animal Hospital Monument Sign CASE NUMBER: 16-222 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: September 13, 2016 APPLICANT: Brian Romano LOCATION: 149 S. El Camino Real (APN: 259-550-28-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to remove an existing monument sign and construct a new monument sign. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Arbor Center Sign Program Modification CASE NUMBER: 16-199 SIGNMOD/CDP FILING DATE: August 23, 2016 APPLICANT: AKC Services, Inc. LOCATION: 1403 Encinitas Boulevard (APN: 259-550-01-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Program Modification and Coastal Development Permit to increase the length of wall signs for Building B and limit the length of each sign to 75% of each tenant frontage ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations for Items 1 & 2, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/28/16 CN 19423

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Urania Avenue Neighborhood Traffic Calming CS14G Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, until 3:00 p.m., November 9, 2016. Envelopes should state “Sealed bid of Project CS14G. Do not open until 3:00 p.m. on November 9, 2016.” Bids should be addressed to: Kathy Hollywood City Clerk 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 At 3:00 p.m., the bids will be publicly opened by the City Clerk and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: Urania Avenue Neighborhood Traffic Calming CS14G WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, installing catch basins, installing curb ramps, installing roadway signs, installing speed cushions and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these speed cushions. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $34,640 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within twenty five (25) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, October 26th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes upon the blank forms furnished by the City. No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, November 2, 2016. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least five business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Matt Widelski at mwidelski@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Glenn Pruim, PE Director of Public Works DATE: END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/28/16, 11/04/16 CN 19421

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF COMPLETION AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Carlsbad has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) in accordance with the City of Carlsbad Environmental Protection Ordinance (Chapter 19.04 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code) for the Poinsettia 61 project. The project applicant, Lennar Homes of California, is proposing a 123-unit single family detached condominium project. The proposed Poinsettia 61 Project (proposed project) is located on 50.80 acres made up of 10 separate lots located in the southwest quadrant of the City of Carlsbad, San Diego County. The project site is located south of Cassia Road, between the existing western and eastern segments of Poinsettia Lane, and east of Ambrosia Lane. The area proposed to be developed is primarily located within the previously disturbed agricultural area on the easterly and westerly side of the future extension of Poinsettia Lane between Cassia Road and Oriole Court. As part of the development of the project site, the last remaining section of Poinsettia Lane (“Reach E”) would be constructed and completed by the applicant and financed in part with reimbursements from the existing Bridge and Thoroughfare District No. 2 funds. The eastern portion of Poinsettia Lane will require a bridge to span a canyon to preserve the maximum width possible for a habitat wildlife corridor. The southern portion of the project site, comprising approximately 35 acres, would not be developed and would remain in open space. The applicant has applied for a number of entitlement applications including: a General Plan Amendment which would change the land use from R-4 to R-8 (no change to project unit yield) and adjust the boundaries of the open space and residential land use designations; a Zone Change from One family Residential (R-1) and Open Space to Residential Density Multiple and Open Space (OS) for the conserved portions of the project site and OS Land Use and zoning for an adjacent 10 acre site as mitigation land; a Local Coastal Program Amendment; a Vesting Tentative Tract Map; a Planned Development application for the individual ownership of units and subdivision of the residential area; a Site Development Plan (affordable housing component); a Hillside Development Permit and a Habitat Management Plan (HMP) permit. The Draft EIR is on file with the City of Carlsbad Planning Division, located at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 and copies for review of the Draft EIR are available at: (1) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (2) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011 (4) and the City of Carlsbad website at: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/planning/agendas.asp. The Draft EIR will be available for public review and comment from October 31, 2016 until December 15, 2016. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, in reviewing draft EIRs, persons and public agencies should focus on the sufficiency of the document in identifying and analyzing the possible impacts on the environment and ways in which the significant effects of the project might be avoided or mitigated. Comments are most helpful when they suggest additional specific alternatives or mitigation measures that would provide better ways to avoid or mitigate the significant environmental effects. All comments on the Draft EIR must be submitted in writing to the following City of Carlsbad contact: Van Lynch, Principal Planner, Carlsbad Planning Division; 1635 Faraday Avenue; Carlsbad, CA 92008; or via email to van.lynch@carlsbadca.gov. CASE NO.: EIR 15-03/GPA 14-06/ZC 14-04/LCPA 14-06/CT 14-10/PUD 14-12/SDP 14-15/CDP 14-34/HDP 14-07/HMP 14-04 – SCH#2016031006 CASE NAME: POINSETTIA 61 PUBLISH DATE: October 28, 2016 10/28/16 CN 19420

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad will conduct a public hearing on November 29, 2016 at 6 p.m. at the Carlsbad Council Chamber at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California in order to discuss and obtain comments on the draft 2017-2018 CDBG Funding Plan and release of the Notice of Funding Availability. For the 2017-2018 CDBG Funding Plan, the estimated total amount of CDBG funds available to the City of Carlsbad is $517,929; an estimated $77,689 will be available for public service activities and up to $103,585 will be available for program administration. It is estimated that up to $168,328 will be available for affordable housing and up to $168,327 may be available for facility improvements or other eligible projects. The release of the associated Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) is scheduled for December 1, 2016 and applications for funding are due before the close of business on January 6, 2017. The City of Carlsbad is eligible to receive funding, on an annual basis from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to finance projects, which serve the needs of lower income persons. The funds are to be used to develop viable urban communities through the provision of decent housing and a suitable living environment and by expanding economic opportunities for lower income persons. To develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of the lower income population, the City of Carlsbad requests assistance from members of the community. The City encourages all community organizations to consider the needs of lower income persons within Carlsbad and to submit a proposed project, or projects, for consideration by the City Council at a future public hearing. Organizations are strongly discouraged from applying for funds unless they are ready to implement the activity proposed for funding. A matching funds requirement will be applied to CDBG funded public facilities/improvement activities. Documentation showing use of those matching funds would be required prior to distribution of CDBG funds for activities under that category. CDBG funding for amounts of $100,000 or more will be made in the form of a deferred, no interest loan, to be forgiven in twenty years if the facility remains in use for purposes as stated in the application. The City of Carlsbad is committed to using CDBG funds to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. It is also the City’s intent to approve CDBG projects that do not result in the displacement of lower income persons from their homes. Therefore, all persons submitting project proposals to the City should consider the displacement impact upon lower income households. If the City does approve a project that results in displacement of lower income households, the City will provide relocation assistance as required in Section 570.606(b)(2) of the federal regulations for the CDBG program. The 2017-2018 CDBG Funding Plan will be available for public review beginning on Friday, October 28, 2016, at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department located at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and also available on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on the 2017-2018 Funding Plan on, or before, the Tuesday, November 29, 2016, public hearing to the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or to Courtney Pene, Management Analyst (Contact information: Phone – 760-434-2010 or email – courtney.pene@carlsbadca.gov) CASE NAME: 2017-2018 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDING PLAN PUBLISH: OCTOBER 28, 2016 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL

10/28/16 CN 19418

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance 2016-11 titled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS WHICH ADOPTS THE 2015 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE AND THE 2016 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE WITH CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, ADDITIONS AND DELETIONS” The purpose of this Ordinance is to update the Encinitas Municipal Code to the current state mandated code editions. The State of California revises and adopts a new edition of the California Fire Code every three years, known as the Triennial Code Adoption Cycle. State mandate requires the Fire Code to be adopted by local governments and enforced starting January 1, 2017. Ordinance 2016-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 19, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Gaspar, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the November 9, 2016 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/28/16 CN 19410

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY AND PUBLIC HEARING By The City Council PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 16-260 POD/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider the introduction of Draft City Council Ordinance No. 2016-13, which proposes revisions to Section 23.24.100 (Categorical Exemption) Chapter 23.24 (Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control) Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. Title 23 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: The project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. The six-week Notice of Availability review period for the LCP amendment starts on October 28, 2016 and ends on December 9, 2016. If the City Council approves the LCPA, the proposed LCPA will be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and approval. The LCPA will not become effective until after formal certification by the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else has raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. The project file is available for review at the Public Works Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. For further information, please contact Masih Maher, Senior Engineer, at (760)633-2776 or via email at mmaher@encinitasca.gov . 10/28/16, 11/25/16 CN 19409

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by Ocean View Carlsbad, LLC. and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in November 2016, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in December 2016, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 15-05 – TO CHANGE THE GENERAL PLAN LAND USE DESIGNATION FROM RESIDENTIAL (R-1.5) TO RESIDENTIAL (R-4) AND A ZONE CHANGE FROM ONE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL (R-1-30,000) TO ONE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL (R-1). The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: A ZONE CHANGE FROM ONE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL (R-1-30,000) TO ONE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL (R-1). If you have any questions, please call Christer Westman in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4614. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: October 28, 2016 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: October 28, 2016 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: October 28, 2016 10/28/16 CN 19408

T.S. No.: 2016-02062-CA A.P.N.: 105-760-15-00 Property Address: 2600 Jalna Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Edna Kuffour, A Single Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0600619 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/28/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 564,528.46 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2600 Jalna Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 105-760-15-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 564,528.46. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02062-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 13, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/28/16, 11/04/16, 11/11/16 CN 19416

T.S. No.: 2016-01055-CA A.P.N.:158-030-34-21 Property Address: 4499 Brisbane Way Unit 3, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: JOSHUA L FAASUA, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 10/04/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0705833 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/23/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 344,875.59 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4499 Brisbane Way Unit 3, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 158-030-34-21 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 344,875.59. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01055-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 12, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/28/16, 11/04/16, 11/11/16 CN 19415

T.S. No.: 2016-01094 Loan No.: COWEN/GENERAL RFE NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/12/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this stale will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISELA ROSSILA COWEN Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc., A California Corporation Recorded 5/16/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0200719 in hook , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/18/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,116,510.24 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 274 LA VETA AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-361-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01094. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/11/2016 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc., A California Corporation 217 Civic Center Drive #2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer TAC: 4362 PUB: 10/28/16, 11/04/16, 11/11/16 CN 19414

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-739258-BF Order No.: 730-1607188-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/5/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Daniel P Bellamy and Lisa A Bellamy Recorded: 10/14/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0570668 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 10/17/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0451578 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/9/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $193,811.67 The purported property address is: 361 RETREAT CT, FALLBROOK, CA 92028-3420 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 104-331-16-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-739258-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-739258-BF IDSPub #0116256 10/28/2016 11/4/2016 11/11/2016 CN 19413

T.S. No. 16-43519 APN: 157-040-73-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SAWWAF BACCHUS, A MARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0171157 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/1/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $242,836.24 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5071 TRANQUIL WAY #102 OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-73-03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-43519. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 10/20/2016 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20246 10/28, 11/4, 11/11/16 CN 19412

T.S. No. 16-42206 APN: 207-130-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RUBEN TORRES, AND ANTONIA TORRES, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 10/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0731697 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:11/21/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $772,939.52 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1519 TAMARACK AVENUE CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 207-130-23-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42206. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 10/19/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20226 10/28, 11/4, 11/11/16 CN 19411

T.S. No. 16-42044 APN: 102-150-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GEORGE C LUCAS, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 2/28/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0136267 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:11/14/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $379,792.87 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property:38520 HARRIS TRAIL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 102-150-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-42044. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 10/14/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 20177 10/21, 10/28, 11/4/16 CN 19382

T.S. No. 042292-CA APN: 161-390-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/21/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/17/2016 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/7/2012, as Instrument No. 2012-0538620, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ZECHARIAH M PEREZ, AND ANNA L PEREZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4857 NORTHERLY ST OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056-2102 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $382,599.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 042292-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 883626 10/21/16, 10/28/16, 11/04/16 CN 19381

APN: 160-642-12-00 TS No: CA08000598-15-2 TO No: 95309750-55 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 11, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 18, 2016 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 14, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0597136, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JAMES MAL, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 345 VENETIA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $614,713.22 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000598-15-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 13, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000598-15-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 21116, Pub Dates: 10/21/2016, 10/28/2016, 11/04/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19379

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-649160-HL Order No.: 730-1407839-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/24/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the t rustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Margarita C Saldana, Trustee of the Juan G. and Margarita C Saldanan Living Trust dated March 4, 2004 Recorded: 4/29/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0229290 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $271,091.51 The purported property address is: 3600 FRENZEL CIR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-402-45-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this N otice of S ale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the t rustee: CA-14-649160-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned t rustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common desig nation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the t rustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the t rustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the m ortgagor, the m ortgagee, or the m ortgagee’s a ttorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-649160-HL IDSPub #0116316 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19359

T.S. No.: 2015-04119-CA A.P.N.:223-660-07-00 Property Address: 3529 Corte Romero, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TERENCE M. FLANNIGAN, MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0616640 in book —, page15752 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 826,054.75 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3529 Corte Romero, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-660-07-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 826,054.75. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-04119-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 27, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/14/16, 10/21/16, 10/28/16 CN 19356

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-704116-BF Order No.: 730-1601797-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Justino Figueroa and Yolanda Figueroa, husband and wife Recorded: 12/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1085508 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $451,344.62 The purported property address is: 2884 BRANDEIS DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6352 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-601-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-704116-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-704116-BF IDSPub #0116263 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19355

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-651428-CL Order No.: 730-1400743-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): IRMA RAMIREZ, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 9/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0837487 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/10/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $404,895.49 The purported property address is: 3144 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 166-500-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-651428-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-651428-CL IDSPub #0116107 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19354

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2015-00032984-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jennifer O’Currant, an Individual; Karl Winchell, Leslie Winchell; Kalimar Farms, and Does 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA AMANDA GREEN; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael K Newlee, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave #A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.291.9590 Date: (Fecha), 09/30/15 Clerk, by (Secretario) J Pascual, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19432

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00025810-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MICHELLE BARRAZA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA AMANDA KUPFER, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S Rose Esq, SBN 183853 Law Office of Daniel S Rose PC 316 S Melrose Dr #107 Vista CA 92081

Telephone: 760.758.8000 Date: (Fecha), 07/29/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) I Salas, Deputy Adjunto) STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) To: MICHELLE BARRAZA Plantiff: AMANDA KUPFER Seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering, and inconvenience – $1,000,000; Emotional distress – $1,000,000. Special damages Medical expenses – $30,000; Future medical expenses – $50,000. Date: 08/01/16 S/Daniel S Rose, Esq.

SBN 183853 NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19422

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00036661-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lew Chua-Evan and Georgina Lee Chua on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua-Evan change to proposed name: Luke Tyler Lee Chua. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 06, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 20, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19419

Notice of Public Sales Notice is herby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will be held at the hour of 11:00am. on November 1st 2016 at Oceanside RV And Self Storage , 444 Edgehill Lane Oceanside, CA. The following personal property items (Misc., Household goods, furniture, tools, equipment 28’ RV, 32’ tractor trailer) will be sold as follows: Name Units Rey De La Cruz 51, 68 Tamika McCarroll 127B Omar Delfindelapaz 137A Anna Cefail 117C American Auction Service FS8632014 10/28/16, 11/04/16 CN 19417

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE NUMBER (NUMERO DE CASO) FL160313 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Veronica E. Salcido You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Gregory P. Mouton You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio.

Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of Humboldt 825 Fifth St. Eureka CA 95501 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Gregory P Mouton 1919 Gage Ln Eureka CA 95503 Telephone: 707.599.0059 Date (Fecha): 04/28/16

Clerk, by (Secretario, por), Kim S Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19390

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LINDEE LEE FAIRBROTHER CASE # 37-2016-00007543-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lindee Lee Fairbrother. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cherene Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Cherene Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Katherine L Scholl, 1668 Swallowtail Rd Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.815.3868 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19389

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00034619-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Max Leland Good filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Max Leland Good change to proposed name: Raed Khoury Hassan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 29, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Oct 04, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19386

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE NUMBER (NUMERO DE CASO) DN188636 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Robert Dwayne Batton You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Teresa Gonzales Batton You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio.

Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Division 325 S Melrose Dr Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Teresa Gonzales Batton 1580 Shadowridge Dr #130 Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.707.6841 Date (Fecha): 09/07/16 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), I. Boggs Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19385

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE WILLIAM BRANDON STULL LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 16, 2015 BY: WILLIAM B. STULL, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Kyle Walsh, Trustee of the William Brandon Stull Living Trust dated October 16, 2015, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: October 17, 2016 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Kyle Walsh Pub. … 2016 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 10/21/16, 10/28/16, 11/04/16 CN 19384

AMENDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2015-00022350-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALBERT E. HARRIES, an individual, RUTH E. HARRIES, an individual, the testate and intestate successors of ALBERT E. HARRIES and/or RUTH E. HARRIES, believed to be deceased, and all persons claiming by, through, or under such person or persons; any and all persons unknown, claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described in the Complaint, adverse to Plaintiffs’ title, or any cloud on Plaintiffs’ title thereto; and DOES 2 through 100 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA PATRICK K. MORAN, Trustee of the Money Purchase Pension Plan & Trust of Patrick K. Moran; and Paul H. Myers, II, Trustee of the Paul H. Myers II Trust Dated 10/23/00. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Evangeline J. (“Ginger”) Larson 43460 Ridge Park Dr. #255 Temecula CA 92590 Telephone: 951.308.1555

Date: (Fecha), 10/11/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) R. Vielma, Deputy Adjunto) 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19383

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032289-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arianna Folsom filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name on behalf of minor child as follows: a. Present name: Damien Wayne Blodgett change to proposed name: Damien Wayne Folsom. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 08, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 16, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19331

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033369-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice change to proposed name: Jeanne K. Burton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 22, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027590 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Donut Shoppe Located at: 1604 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seng Tom Cheu, 12371 Ragweed St, San Diego CA 92129; B. Kim E Cheu, 12371 Ragweed St, San Diego CA 92129 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day 01/01/91 S/Seng Tom Cheu, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026684 Filed: Oct 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vacation and Cruise Consulting; B. Retire to Travel Located at: 1033 B Ave, Coronado, CA San Diego 92118-3438 Mailing Address: PO Box 189010 #271, Coronado CA 92178-9810 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry B Norman, 1033 B Ave, Coronado CA 92118-3438 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Larry B Norman, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027550 Filed: Oct 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Side Cleaners & Laundry Located at: 2089 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Great Prosperity Corporation, 1184 Abelia Ave, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day 04/01/92 S/James Jimmo Kim, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025650 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuze Photography; B. Fuze Photo Located at: 2568 State St, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: 950 Woodgrove Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Saw, 950 Woodgrove Dr, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day Not Yet Started S/Scott Saw, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19428

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-026540 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Doctors Park Management, Located at: 955 Lane Ave #210, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 07/13/16 and assigned File #2016-018693. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Otay Lakes Partners LLC, 955 Lane Ave #210, Chula Vista CA 91914 The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company S/Michael R Lenihan, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027269 Filed: Oct 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catheter Pro’s Located at: 12 Rancho Circle, Lake Forest, CA Orange 92630 Mailing Address: 1390 Decision St #B, Vista CA 92081 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mi-Med Supply Co Inc dba Experea Healthcare, 1390 Decision St #B, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 06/26/10 S/Robert J Wolf Jr, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-027125 Filed: Oct 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B Healthy Located at: 808 Windward Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Brooks, 808 Windward Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/17/16 S/Mary Brooks, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/16 CN 19425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026552 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Z1R0 Located at: 1406 Schoolhouse Way, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taylor Maloney, 1406 Schoolhouse Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Maloney, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025102 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Mitigation Specialists; B. Flooded Located at: 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd #F, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Boudreaux, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Billy Napier, 803 Saxony Rd, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 09/23/16 S/Jason Boudreaux, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026526 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Posh Life Carlsbad Located at: 5044 Ciardi Ct, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Tennant, 5044 Ciardi Ct, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/11/16 S/Christina Tennant, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025657 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Cycling Club; B. Swami’s Cycling; C. Carlsbad Grand Prix; D. Carlsbad Grand Prix of Cycling Located at: 6977 Blue Orchid Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105, PMB 119, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Swami’s Athletic Association, 6977 Blue Orchid Ln, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 09/13/16 S/Stephen L Ummel, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026017 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sundial Consulting Group Located at: 2033 Sonora Ct, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: 2270 Arpagos Ln, Reno NV 89251 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sibyl A Melin Jr, 2270 Arpagos Ln, Reno NV 89521 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/98 S/Sibyl A Melin Jr, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026328 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snake Pharm Enterprises LLC Located at: 3306 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: 12860 W South Seaglass Circle, Playa Vista CA 90094 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Snake Pharm Enterprises LLC, 3306 Mission Ave, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 07/01/16 S/Patick R Fuscoe, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026769 Filed: Oct 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Blues Lacrosse Located at: 1111 Solana Dr, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ed Cleary, 1111 Solana Dr, Del Mar CA 92014 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/01/16 S/Ed Cleary, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026518 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nexstep; B. Nexstep Institute Located at: 1611A S Melrose Dr #395, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dabrdejo Enterprises Inc, 1611A S Melrose Dr #395, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Mosley, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026628 Filed: Oct 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Micki’s Wash-n-Wear Hair Care Located at: 256 N Coast Hwy 101 #A, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C.M. Gibbs, 152 N Coast Hwy 101 #19, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/01/06 S/C.M. Gibbs, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026655 Filed: Oct 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mariscos El Pulpo Loko Located at: 1450 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: 1308 Buena Vista Dr, Vista CA 92081 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Genna Lucas, 1308 Buena Vista Dr, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Genna Lucas, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026046 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local on Button Located at: 2809 Cazadero Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zachary J Schindler, 2809 Cazadero Dr, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Zachary J Schindler, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026543 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Floor West Located at: 206 ½ N Coast Hwy #101, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andre Blaine, 206 ½ N Coast Hwy #101, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/01/16 S/Andre Blaine, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026553 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Uncorked Wine Club Located at: 1677 La Verde Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerianne Bennett, 1677 La Verde Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Gerianne Bennett, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026562 Filed: Oct 11, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EBsDREAMS Located at: 1611-A S Melrose Dr #214, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elke Wilkerson, 3547 Searward Circle #326, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/11/16 S/Elke Wilkerson, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026637 Filed: Oct 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Ranch Realty Located at: 12791 Briarcrest Plc, San Diego, CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Elwood Quirch, 12791 Briarcrest Plc, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/12/16 S/Laura Elwood Quirch, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026991 Filed: Oct 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Cool Air Conditioning and Heating Located at: 2041 Newcastle Ave #A, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian M Bandtlow, 2041 Newcastle Ave #A, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 03/24/99 S/Brian M Bandtlow, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026410 Filed: Oct 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 24/7 Advocate Magazine Located at: 9750 Miramar Rd #180, San Diego, CA San Diego 92126 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Scher, 11668 Agreste Pl, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/William Scher, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/16 CN 19391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025615 Filed: Sep 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TSC Accounts Receivable Solutions; B. TSC Medical Billing Solutions Located at: 2701 Loker Ave West #120, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mike Sherman, Inc, 2701 Loker Ave West #120, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 01/01/06 S/Michael Sherman, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024837 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego, CA San Diego 92131 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2 LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Robin M Chamberlain, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026026 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sai Ashreya Located at: 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Divine Will Foundation, 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/David Cornsweet, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026083 Filed: Oct 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Right Hand Realty; B. The Right Hand Team Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Above All Real Estate Services Inc, 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/James F Clark III, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025743 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peonies Located at: 1745 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: 336 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth G Sherlock, 336 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth G Sherlock, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025216 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miss Mayz Productions Located at: 313 Crocus Ct, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Layne Armstrong, 313 Crocus Ct, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/22/16 S/Layne Armstrong, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025956 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Go Vino LLC Located at: 1494 Union St #303, San Diego, CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Let’s Go Vino LLC, 1494 Union St #303, San Diego CA 92101 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/29/16 S/Jane Miksha, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025827 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Addix Located at: 2585 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eriko Stewart, 1744 S Horne, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Sandra Cole, 31207 Van Eyck Ct, Winchester CA 92596 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/01/16 S/Eriko Stewart, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024774 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ganna Love; B. Ganna Love Fresh Pressed Sugar Cane Juice Located at: 2030 Acacia Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea Martin, 2030 Acacia Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 05/02/16 S/Chelsea Martin, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025714 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fidelity Realty Services Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Winkler, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/25/16 S/Richard Winkler, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024795 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CPI Services Located at: 3655 Camino Marglesa, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cox Property Inspection Services Inc, 3655 Camino Marglesa, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 08/31/16 S/Joey D Cox III, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025955 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy West Designs Located at: 1465 Burroughs St, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Francoeur, 1465 Burroughs St, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/04/16 S/David Francouer, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025703 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Boxing Club Located at: 5751 Palmer Way #F, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica DeHart, 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Rolando Montano, 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jessica DeHart, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19366

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-026347 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Canyon Crest Estates, Located at: 2100 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 01/10/14 and assigned File #2014-000904. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Estela Alarid De Jong Trust, 24630 Rancho Santa Teresa Dr, Ramona CA 92065 The Business is Conducted by: A Trust S/Estela Alarid De Jong, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025135 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Builders Real Estate; B. Builders Real Properties Located at: 535 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Farber, 535 Neptune Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 07/20/16 S/Michael Farber, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025831 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Pine Digital Located at: 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John P Cross, 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido CA 92027; 2. Cece Boehme, 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/John P Cross, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022964 Filed: Aug 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc; B. OMHA; C. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Located at: 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: PO Box 642, San Luis Rey CA 92068 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc, 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/30/04 S/Barry JG Horton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025463 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wen’s Friends Located at: 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy Woodard, 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Woodard, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025014 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Villa Kali Ma Located at: 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kali West LLC, 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Judith Kay White, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024634 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Drawer Sock Co; B. Sock District Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #103, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Klemroth, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Guy Sciacca, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Scott Klemroth, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025391 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tile Crafter Located at: 176 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Miguel Lopez Perez, 176 Cedar Rd, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Lopez Perez, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024668 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoke Smart Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd #P, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Panno, 1206 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Frank Panno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025422 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Privateer Marine Repair Located at: 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip Enos, 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Philip Enos, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025683 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside California Realty Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025710 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Warrior Legacy Located at: 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Albert Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Felila S.T. Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 08/03/16 S/Felila S.T. Moreno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025253 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nucave Construction Located at: 440 Avalon Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Bittner, 440 Avalon Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Ryan Bittner, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025696 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDonatePro Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LCFH Ventures LLC, 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/01/09 S/Forrest Howell, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024857 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greenleaf MD Located at: 1930 Cedar St, Ramona, CA San Diego 92065 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ketmed Health Management Inc, 1930 Cedar St, Ramona CA 92065 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/James Gould, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024756 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Located at: 767 Center Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 3Pointe Restaurant Group – San Marcos LLC, 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Rheem, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025331 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equal Parts Consulting Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-120, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equal Parts Consulting LLC, 6256 Greenwich Dr #500, San Diego CA 92122 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/11/16 S/Michael Valenzano, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025460 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco-Stream Located at: 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Hamilton, 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Barbara Hamilton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025226 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cut N Edge Lawn Care Services Located at: 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA San Diego 92082 Mailing Address: 29115 Valley Center Rd #K, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tirso V Ruiz, 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tirso V Ruiz, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025882 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrusity; B. Booth Swagger Located at: 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ Creative Studios Inc, 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Jessica Springer, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025543 Filed: Sep 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buhos Media; B. Buhos Located at: 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marina Zawisza, 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Marina Zawisza, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025138 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BAPS! Located at: 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brad Solley, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Brad Pelletier, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Brad Solley, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19332