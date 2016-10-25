Road repair project begins next month

DEL MAR — Road repairs and reconstruction will take place citywide beginning next month and run through January 2017. Work will include asphalt and concrete surface repairs on residential streets and alleys.

Door hangers will be distributed to affected residents 48 hours before road closures, when access will be prohibited between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For safety reasons, keep children away from construction areas as tools, materials and equipment are attractive to them.

Streets being worked on will have limited access. Traffic detours will be present to accommodate resident needs.

Motorists must comply with posted parking restrictions. Vehicles left in a posted “No Parking” area will prolong the construction process and may be towed.

Full-depth reconstruction is scheduled for 23rd, 24th, 26th and 28th streets, parts of 19th and 22nd streets and Zuni Drive, and on Sea View Avenue between Christy and Heather lanes.

A slurry seal will be added to Zuni and 21st Street, west of Ocean Front. Overlays will be applied to portions of 15th, 22nd, 26th and 27th streets, Ocean Front and Camino del Mar, near 21st and 22nd streets.

A detailed project map is available on the city website, which will also include updates 48 hours before road closures.

Call the Public Works Department at (858) 755-3294 for more information.