Officer involved shooting shuts down portion of Coast Highway 101

ENCINITAS — At least four shots were fired from a Sheriff’s deputy following the pursuit of a known gang member and a residential burglary suspect.

The suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Joseph Ramos, was shot twice, sustaining non life-threatening wounds, according to Sheriff’s officials on Monday evening.

Lt. Ken Nelson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the event began shortly before 2:30 p.m. when Sheriff’s deputies at Orchard Wood Road in Encinitas recognized Ramos, who was wanted for a string of burglaries where several weapons had been taken.

Ramos also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies saw Ramos appear to be acting suspiciously, according to Nelson, believing him to possibly be planning to commit another robbery.

Deputies tried to intercede when Ramos jumped into a black truck and fled the scene.

Nelson said a short vehicle pursuit ensued, but deputies dropped the pursuit when it appeared to become unsafe.

When deputies caught up to Ramos again near the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Manchester Avenue, Ramos carjacked a 2-door Toyota Scion with a father and 7-year-old son inside.

Deputies followed Ramos, who was in the passenger side of the Scion, and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield until they approached the 1500 block of Coast Highway 101.

“When the deputies finally were able to stop the car, Mr. Ramos exited from the passenger seat and ran away from the car,” Nelson said.

Nelson said a deputy got into a short foot pursuit with Ramos, when, according to Nelson, Ramos pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy.

“The deputy fired several rounds, striking Mr. Ramos we believe…twice. His wounds are non life-threatening,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson there were at least four shots fired but no more than eight. Ramos did not fire any shots. A handgun near where Ramon was shot was recovered at the scene.

Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated for his wounds. At this time, Nelson couldn’t say where Ramos had been shot.

Some witnesses at the scene said Ramos was shot at least once in the foot.

An employee working at Scott’s Automotive near where the shooting took place, said he heard the commotion and came out to see what was happening.

He said he heard the deputy order Ramos to get on the ground before he started running northbound on the highway and heading toward the train tracks and that’s when the deputy fired his weapon, “at least five times.”

There is no body or dash camera footage to use as evidence. Information on the deputy who fired the shots would be provided within 72 hours, Nelson said.

A portion of the Coast Highway 101 remained closed as the investigation continued. Nelson said there were no other outstanding suspects at this time.

Any of the details of the possible home robbery on Orchard Wood Road were not available.

The father and son were uninjured, Nelson said, but were taken to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Department for further questioning.