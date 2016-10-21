Oceanside postpones their short-term rentals workshop

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside cancelled the short-term rentals workshop scheduled for Oct. 19 in order to collect a greater variety of input on proposed regulations.

Draft rules for rentals that are under 30 days were introduced to the Planning Commission, Economic Development Commission and the Downtown Advisory Committee. Regulations will also be presented to nonprofit and business groups before staff reports to City Council.

The city is looking to include the perspectives of residents, businesses and short-term rental owners.

City Planner Jeff Hunt said so far there is general support for the ordinance that requires a business license, good neighbor policy and transit occupancy tax payment.

Hunt added there have been numerous suggestions on how to revise standards within the ordinance.

“As a whole it seems to be supported,” Hunt said. “The ordinance is intended to reduce complaints, without shutting down short-term rentals or having economic impacts.”

The downside of short-term rentals can be strangers coming and going, noise, excess trash and parking issues.

Planning commissioners shared concerns about the city’s ability to enforcement regulations, and lack of a density limit.

Councilman Jerry Kern said he supports property rights, but would like to see a good neighbor policy included to protect neighbors from any negative impacts.

“I don’t think people in the neighborhood deserve that, we have to balance those rights,” Kern said.

Draft regulations require owners to pay an annual $60 transit occupancy tax, follow a good neighbor policy which includes a 24/7 contact for complaints, restrict noise from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., provide full on-site parking and limit renters to two per bedroom plus one additional person per unit.

Violations could result in revocation of the permit, a $1,000 fine, or a six-month imprisonment.

Oceanside’s proposed rules mirror much of what Encinitas requires of property owners, as far as addressing complaints, providing parking and limiting number of renters.

Encinitas regulations also specifically state that renters cannot violate laws pertaining to alcohol consumption or use of illegal drugs.

Carlsbad has similar rules, but limits the location of short-term rentals to the coastal zone, to allow visitor access.

Its regulations also allow homeowner associations to overrule the city ordinance. So far four condominiums in La Costa Resort and Spa Master Plan area, which is out of the coastal zone, have been approved by Carlsbad City Council to have short-term rentals.

Other cities have called for conditional use permits for short-term rentals, which includes a public hearing, a cap on the total number allowed or prohibited them.

Hunt said Oceanside’s approach is not nearly as onerous as some cities.

No date has been set to take the ordinance to the City Council.