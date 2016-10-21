Heritage of the Horse

, , 0
Heritage of the Horse
Rider Hannah Dickerson practices in preparation for the flag ceremony to signify the start of the 2016 Horse Heritage Festival. Photo by Pat Cubel

Horses took center stage for the Horse Heritage Festival in San Marcos on Oct. 16. The free event featured pony rides for the kids, crafts and food as well as a Stride and Ride with dog walkers and horse riders. The Stride and Ride, a three-mile trail ride along Twin Oaks Valley Road, helped to raise funds to bring improvements to the public horse show grounds at Walnut Grove Park.

