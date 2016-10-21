Horses took center stage for the Horse Heritage Festival in San Marcos on Oct. 16. The free event featured pony rides for the kids, crafts and food as well as a Stride and Ride with dog walkers and horse riders. The Stride and Ride, a three-mile trail ride along Twin Oaks Valley Road, helped to raise funds to bring improvements to the public horse show grounds at Walnut Grove Park.
Heritage of the Horse
