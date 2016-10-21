Concert set to raise funds for La Paloma

ENCINITAS — A group of local organizations supporting the La Paloma Theatre are hoping a concert headlined by a music legend will help raise funds to restore the legendary venue.

The “Love the Dove” concert, organized by Encinitas-based 101 Arts Colony, is headlined by guitarist-songwriter Jack Tempchin, who wrote a number of songs for The Eagles and has opened for numerous bands over his career, including Ringo Starr, Kenny Loggins, Chicago and Dolly Parton.

Event organizer, Danny Salzhandler of the 101 Arts Colony said the concert originally started as a traditional concert, but after talking with several people involved with the ongoing efforts to restore the 88-year-old theater on Coast Highway 101, decided to make the concert a benefit affair.

“I think it is going to be a good thing,” Salzhandler said. “You’ve got all four parties on board to make things go.”

Those four parties Salzhandler is referring to are the Santa Monica-based Lico Realty & Management Company, which owns the property and in recent years has signaled an interest in preserving the property; Allen Largent, the longtime owner of the actual business; the Encinitas Historical Society, which will oversee the management of the proceeds for several planned improvements; and the community, which has supported the venerable venue since 1929.

Dave Peck, who serves on the Board of Encinitas 101 Main Street Association and on the La Paloma restoration subcommittee, said the fundraiser won’t pay for larger projects — which still need to be ironed out between Largent and the property owner — but could go toward a facelift of the theater’s Spanish-style facade, replacing the theater’s dilapidated signage and marquee, and box office, lobby and seating improvements.

“We are talking about cosmetic improvements that don’t have a huge price tag but will give us more bang for the buck,” Peck said. “And they will go a long way to bringing back the grandeur of the old lady on Coast Highway 101.”

In addition to Tempchin, Cindy Lee Berryhill, Darius Degher, and Keith Harkin will perform at the Oct. 22 concert, which starts at 7 p.m. A handful of tickets are still available.

“We have a local legend, and some great artists,” Peck said. “I think this is going to blow the doors off.”

Tickets cost $20 Tickets and are available online at lapalomatheatre.com or at the door.