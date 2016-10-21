Carlsbad police arrest kidnapping suspect accused of sex crime

CARLSBAD — Police here arrested a 44-year-old Chula Vista man for kidnapping an Escondido man on Thursday.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, Anthony Henderson allegedly forced a 22-year-old male victim to perform sex acts at gunpoint at a motel on the block of Macadamia Drive in Carlsbad.

The victim, however, was able to call police and gave dispatchers a description of Henderson and his vehicle after Henderson left the room.

CPD Sgt. Christie Calderwood saw the vehicle travelling southbound on Interstate 5 away from the area with a suspect who matched the description provided by the victim. A felony vehicle stop was conducted on the freeway near Birmingham Drive in Cardiff with assistance from San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies.

Three occupants of the vehicle were detained.

The resulting investigation determined that one of the vehicle’s occupants was the suspect responsible for the kidnapping.

A handgun and other evidence was recovered inside the room where the victim had been held against his will and assaulted.

Henderson was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple felony counts, including kidnapping, forced oral copulation and a no-bail felony warrant for violation of parole.