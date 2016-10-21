Applicants sought for $25K grant program

SOLANA BEACH — Applications are being accepted for the 2016-17 Community Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit, nongovernmental groups and civic or youth organizations serving Solana Beach and its residents.

Church-affiliated organizations, private individuals and water or special districts are exempt. Individual schools may not apply but the organizations that support them may.

Coast Waste Management and EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, the city’s two waste haulers, each contribute $5,000 to the program.

The city is providing an additional $15,000, bringing the total of available funds to $25,000.

Each organization can submit up to two applications, but a maximum of $5,000 will be awarded to any one program.

Funds are available as one-time seed money to qualifying groups to augment community service programs, projects and service activities to the community.

New programs or those that provide a unique aspect to an existing program are preferred. When possible, applicants are encouraged to form partnerships with other funding organizations.

Money must be used between Jan.1 and Oct. 31, 2017, although an exception can be made with proof of good cause.

In addition to the application, groups must submit budgets, a W-9, their nonprofit certificate and financial statements.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Council will review all eligible applications Nov. 16.

During that meeting, applicants will be allowed to make a presentation to council members.

Awards will be granted during the Dec. 14 meeting.

Last year’s recipients include the Community Resource Center, Assistance League of San Dieguito, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Solana Beach Little League.

For the past several years Santa Fe Christian Schools has funded organizations that serve the Eden Gardens community.

Last year requests of $5,000 from five organizations from that area received partial funding from the city, with the private school donating a total of $15,000 to make up the difference.

Those organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Casa de Amistad, La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Reality Changers and the St. James and St. Leo Medical and Dental Program.

For the past few years requests from North Coast Repertory’s theater school were successfully sent to the Public Arts Commission for funding.

For an application or a list of other criteria, including guidelines, procedures and objectives, visit ci.solana-beach.ca.us or call (858) 720-2477.

Applications can be turned in at City Hall, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101 or emailed to dking@cosb.org and copied to auruburu@cosb.org.