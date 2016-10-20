Party with a purpose

Join us a for a social forum on Friday, October 21, 2016, an evening of fun, good food and libations, learning and networking at the Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Dr, Encinitas, 92024. The event is brought to you by the North County Eco Alliance (NCEA), a community platform for connecting organizations and businesses committed to sustainable living.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m with food and libations and ends at 8:00 p.m. The emphasis is on how to achieve prosperity while pursuing sustainable living goals; embrace purpose driven socially responsible businesses; and create new job opportunities! These goals have been proven to enhance our communities and increase the profitability of our businesses.

The speakers begin at 6:00 some powerful success stories:

The Solar Powered Ice Cream Cart with a social purpose – Soulr, Tyler Norris, Founder

The Social Business Revolution – Game Changers 500, Andrew Hewitt, Founder

Feeding 100,000+ by Going Green – Jacobs Cushman Food Bank, James Floros, CEO

Community Food and Youth Initiatives – Coastal Roots Farm, Farmer D, Director of Agriculture

Network with more than 25 local subject matter experts and social purposes resources for a full hour. There will be local expert, such as: Eco jobs & education; Climate change, For Benefit business; Social Innovation; Community & Youth Initiatives, and our very own NCEA coaching experts if your business needs help launching into the new Eco Economy.

“The annual Eco Alliance celebration is an event that brings together many influential leaders in the sustainable living, purpose driven and socially responsible businesses in the community,” said Dave Ahlgren, NCEA president.

“The goal is to create an insightful and inspirational environment for the attendees and link them to the abundant local, regional and national resources. The program starts with 30 minutes of socializing, food and libations. Followed by 45 minutes of speaker presentations, and then there is a full 60 minutes of active networking,” said Ahlgren.

The NCEA hosts the annual EcoFest environmental fair and offers workshops and collaboration services to help public and private sector members create an impact on our region. NCEA (aka Encinitas Environment Day, Inc.) is a 501.c3 nonprofit organization. For more information, email info@ncecoalliance.org or contact 760-362-6045 or visit ncecoalliance.org/celebrate.