Interfaith expanding services to aid homeless in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — The city is putting its money where its mouth is in addressing homelessness, low-income and unemployed residents.

Escondido-based Interfaith Community Services received a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant on Aug. 23 to provide its services in Carlsbad.

The center provides employment services, social and emergency food services, veterans, case managers and assists with those at-risk for unemployment. It will be located at 5731 Palmer Way, Suite A.

“Interfaith is excited to expand our services in Carlsbad and is extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from the city,” said Greg Anglea, executive director of Interfaith Community Services. “Interfaith has proven effective programs that we are looking forward to bringing to the region and hope this new center will provide a space where Carlsbad community members can overcome any barriers to housing, employment or self-sufficiency they may be experiencing.”

The funds will be directed toward purchasing a 2,500 square-foot facility to provide space for Interfaith’s North County Labor Connections, coastal social services, basic needs storage and more. This larger, more functional site will provide a welcoming place for local residents to receive services and will allow Interfaith to expand its programs in the region to more effectively empower Carlsbad community members in need.

This grant from the Carlsbad has fully covered the purchase of the building and will also cover the improvements Interfaith plans to make to the facility. The center will also equip the building with a computer lab, open office space, private meeting rooms and a dual refrigerator-freezer to support food distributions. Interfaith plans to open the new Carlsbad Service Center in early 2017.

“This property acquisition demonstrates the continued partnership between the city and Interfaith Community Services,” said Debbie Fountain, Housing and Neighborhood Services Director for the city. “We are thrilled to have this facility so close to the heart of the city, enabling greater accessibility for all. With the opening of the Carlsbad Service Center in early 2017, our residents will be connected with services and programs in one location and in their very own city. By expanding the breadth of services offered in our community, we all thrive.”

The new Carlsbad Service Center will offer additional volunteer opportunities for those interested in getting involved with Interfaith, as the expansion of this center creates an increased need for volunteer services. In addition, local businesses currently hiring temporary or permanent employees are encouraged to contact Interfaith to connect with pre-screened and qualified individuals.

A grand opening for the Carlsbad Service Center is planned for early 2017 and all community members will be invited to tour the new facility at that time.

The CDBG is part of a federal program distributing money to eligible cities and counties with the goal of improving the lives of lower income families.