‘Cougar Madness’ event kicks off CSUSM’s basketball season

SAN MARCOS — Cal State San Marcos’ women’s and men’s basketball programs are hosting a late-night sneak preview of their teams Thursday, and it is open to the public.

The event dubbed, “Cougar Madness,” will give fans an opportunity to see the teams before their seasons start next month. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the new Sports Center and admission is free.

“This marks a new era at CSUSM,” said Collin Bogie, president of Associated Students, Inc. “I have looked forward to this moment as a student — the start of our first truly home season that will undoubtedly be a unifying experience for all Cougar fans.”

The kickoff event is modeled after Midnight Madness, a long-standing tradition in college basketball that typically marks the first official practice of the season. Over the years, the event has evolved into a fan-friendly kickoff complete with entertainment, contests and other activities.

The two-hour event will feature music from DJ Scrym, performances by the dance team and new cheerleading squad, games including a slam-dunk contest and half-court shot giveaway, and the opportunity to learn the school’s basketball chants and the official fight song.

Players from both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced, and fans will get their first glimpses of their 2016-17 squads in action.

Attendees are invited to arrive early for free pizza on The Sports Center plaza, and the first 100 fans in line will receive a free Cougar Madness t-shirt.