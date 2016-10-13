Legal Notices, October 14, 2016

City of Encinitas Planning & Building Department NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT The Planning & Building Department of the City of Encinitas is currently reviewing the following Administrative Application request. The application submittal is available for your review and comments during regular business hours, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed alternate Fridays (10/21,11/4, etc.). PROJECT NAME: Rancho Estates, Inc. CASE NUMBER: 16-117 CDP FILING DATE: May 17, 2016 APPLICANT: Bill Goodin LOCATION: 616 Camino De Orchidia (APN: 258-141-59) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new single-family residence on an existing graded parcel. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. For further information, contact Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov, or the Planning & Building Department, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, (760) 633-2710 or planning@encinitasca.gov. 10/14/16 CN 19362

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas CD17A Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, until 3:00 p.m., October 26, 2016. Envelopes should state “Sealed bid of Project CD17A. Do not open until 3:00 p.m. on October 26, 2016.” Bids should be addressed to: Kathy Hollywood City Clerk 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 At 3:00 p.m., the bids will be publicly opened by the City Clerk and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas CD17A WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, grading, asphalt concrete pavement, installing catch basins, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install catch basins within these sump areas. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $50,000 (Base Bid only) COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within twenty five (25) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, October 12th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes upon the blank forms furnished by the City. No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 20, 2016. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least five business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Matt Widelski at mwidelski@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Glenn Pruim, PE Director of Public Works DATE: END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19361

CITY OF CARLSBAF ORDINANCE NO. CS-308 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CARLSBAD OAKS NORTH SPECIFIC PLAN (SP 211(A)) TO REMOVE A REQUIREMENT FOR LOT 1 OR 2 OF THE CARLSBAD OAKS NORTH BUSINESS PARK SPECIFIC PLAN TO BE DEVELOPED WITH COMMERCIAL SUPPORT USES ON PROPERTY GENERALLY LOCATED AT THE SOUTHWEST AND NORTHWEST CORNERS OF FARADAY AVENUE AND EL FUERTE STREET WITHIN THE CARLSBAD OAKS NORTH BUSINESS PARK AND IN LOCAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT ZONE 16. CASE NAME: CARLSBAD OAKS NORTH LOTS 1 & 2 CASE NO.: SP 211(B) WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan was originally adopted by City Council Ordinance No. NS-646 on October 15, 2002, has been amended and contains the uses, development standards and design guidelines for the development of the Specific Plan area; and WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan is the implementing ordinance for this property; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad has reviewed and considered a Specific Plan Amendment (SP 211(B)) for the Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan; and WHEREAS, the amendment is desirable to allow for the full range of development permitted under the Specific Plan, which could include either industrial or commercial support uses on Lots 1 and 2 in the Carlsbad Oaks North Business Park, which is located in proximity to several existing commercial support uses; and WHEREAS, after procedures in accordance with requirements of law, the City Council has determined that the public interest indicates that said Specific Plan Amendment (SP 211(B)) be approved. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. The Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan (SP 211(B)), on file in the Planning Division, and incorporated herein by reference, is adopted. The Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan (SP 211(B)) shall constitute the zoning for the property and all development of the property shall conform to the Specific Plan. 3. The Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan (SP 211(A)), as amended by Specific Plan Amendment SP 211(B), dated August 17, 2016, is approved. 4. Specific Plan Amendment (SP 211(B)) amends several pages of the Carlsbad Oaks North Specific Plan, as shown on the attached “Exhibit SP 211(B)”. Removal of text is presented in a strikethrough type format, while new additional text is shown in underlined type format. 5. The findings and conditions of Planning Commission Resolution No. 7188 shall also constitute the findings and conditions of the City Council. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the city clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a regular meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 27th day of September, 2016, and thereafter. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 4th day of October, 2016, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Wood, Schumacher, Blackburn, Packard. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 10/14/16 CN 19358

CITY OF ENCINITAS Boards & Commissions COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS – UNSCHEDULED VACANCY. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing and literary arts. The Commission will promote the arts within the community through: 1) quality visual, performing and literary arts programming, 2) exposure and advocacy, 3) arts education programs, 4) the development of arts venues. The Commission will assist the City Council on matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. THERE IS CURRENTLY ONE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY WITH A TERM ENDING MARCH 2018. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 28, 2016 AT 5:00 P.M. INTERESTED REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS SHOULD APPLY ONLINE AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: http://www.encinitasca.gov/index.aspx?page=104. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. Immediate Vacancy-Term Ends: Mar 01, 2018 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19357

CITY OF CARLSBD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, to consider approving a Conditional Use Permit to allow two separate brewery tasting rooms as accessory uses in two separate adjacent industrial office and warehousing suites on property located in the Carlsbad Corporate Center at 5840 El Camino Real, Suites 100 and 101, in the M-Q Zone and Local Facilities Management Zone 5, and more particularly described as: Parcel C of Minor Subdivision No. 98-11 in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Parcel Map No. 18416, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on January 26, 2000 as File No. 2000-39031 of official records. Whereas, on September 21, 2016 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-0-2 (Black and Montgomery absent) to recommend approval of a Conditional Use Permit to allow two separate brewery tasting rooms as accessory uses in two separate adjacent industrial office and warehousing suites on property located in the Carlsbad Corporate Center at 5840 El Camino Real, Suites 100 and 101, in the M-Q Zone and Local Facilities Management Zone 5. The City Planner has determined that this project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15301, “Existing Facilities,” of the State CEQA Guidelines and will not have any adverse significant impact on the environment. A Notice of Exemption shall be filed with the County Clerk upon approval of this project. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, October 21, 2016. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Goff in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4643 or jason.goff@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Conditional Use Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CUP 16-06 CASE NAME: BREWERY IGNITER

PUBLISH: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2016 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 10/14/16 CN 19352

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS The San Dieguito Water District, Owner, invites sealed bids for: SDWD Balour Reservoir Rehabilitation PROJECT NO. CW17H RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the General Manager, San Dieguito Water District, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on October 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes rehabilitation of a 2.5 MG underground concrete reservoir: Remove, sand blast, clean and re-caulk floor joints; sand blast and re-coat 16-inch inlet pipe; remove and replace 16-inch butterfly outlet valve and 8-inch butterfly drain valve; install cathodic protection anodes on inlet, outlet, and drain pipes; remove and replace water level indicator; remove concrete patch and replace with non-shrink grout; repair tie-wire corrosion, sand blast and repair with non-shrink grout; clean, wash down, disinfect, and Bac-T testing of the reservoir per AWWA C652-11. All work is done within a confined spaced. Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, and safety devices as required in accordance with the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $186,000. Site of Work: Work is near Encinitas Boulevard at Balour Drive in the City of Encinitas, CA. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 30 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated damages will be $1,500 per working day. MANDATORY PRE BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be at the District Office, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on October 17, 2016 at 2:00 PM. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Contract documents containing proposal forms, agreement, specifications, and reduced drawings are available. They may be obtained after October 10, 2016 at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non refundable cost of $20 per set (plus $7.50 mailing if requested). Contractors are required to review the District’s website for any announcements or addenda 72 hours prior to the bid opening, http://www.encinitasca.gov/ under the Bids and RFP tab. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractor’s License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A California Contractor’s License and for public health and safety reasons the contractor shall have previous experience with construction or rehabilitation of potable underground concrete reservoirs along with experience disinfecting and testing of potable underground concrete reservoirs in compliance with AWWA C652-11 standard. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the District Representative stated below. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone, nor will any “or equal” products be considered for approval prior to award of contract. San Dieguito Water District 160 Calle Magdalena Encinitas, CA 92024 Telephone: (760) 633-2793 Attention: Mr. Blair A. Knoll, PE, PLS Senior Civil Engineer OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the Owner. 10/07/16, 10/14/16 CN 19326

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-649160-HL Order No.: 730-1407839-70 Trustor (s): Margarita C Saldana, Trustee of the Juan G. and Margarita C Saldanan Living Trust dated March 4, 2004 Recorded: 4/29/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0229290 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $271,091.51 The purported property address is: 3600 FRENZEL CIR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 165-402-45-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the t rustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Margarita C Saldana, Trustee of the Juan G. and Margarita C Saldanan Living Trust dated March 4, 2004 Recorded: 4/29/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0229290 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $271,091.51 The purported property address is: 3600 FRENZEL CIR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-402-45-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this N otice of S ale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the t rustee: CA-14-649160-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned t rustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common desig nation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the t rustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the t rustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the m ortgagor, the m ortgagee, or the m ortgagee’s a ttorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-649160-HL IDSPub #0116316 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19359

T.S. No.: 2015-04119-CA A.P.N.:223-660-07-00 Property Address: 3529 Corte Romero, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: TERENCE M. FLANNIGAN, MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0616640 in book —, page15752 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 826,054.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3529 Corte Romero, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-660-07-00 FLANNIGAN, MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 08/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0616640 in book —, page15752 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 826,054.75 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3529 Corte Romero, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-660-07-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 826,054.75. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-04119-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 27, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/14/16, 10/21/16, 10/28/16 CN 19356

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-704116-BF Order No.: 730-1601797-70 Trustor(s): Justino Figueroa and Yolanda Figueroa, husband and wife Recorded: 12/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1085508 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $451,344.62 The purported property address is: 2884 BRANDEIS DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6352 Assessor's Parcel No.: 165-601-10-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Justino Figueroa and Yolanda Figueroa, husband and wife Recorded: 12/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1085508 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $451,344.62 The purported property address is: 2884 BRANDEIS DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6352 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-601-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-704116-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-704116-BF IDSPub #0116263 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19355

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-651428-CL Order No.: 730-1400743-70 Trustor(s): IRMA RAMIREZ, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 9/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0837487 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/10/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $404,895.49 The purported property address is: 3144 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 166-500-27-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): IRMA RAMIREZ, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 9/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0837487 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/10/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $404,895.49 The purported property address is: 3144 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 166-500-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-651428-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-651428-CL IDSPub #0116107 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19354

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-738174-BF Order No.: 730-1606824-70 Trustor(s): Natalie M Espinoza, a single woman Recorded: 12/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0794465 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $213,902.76 The purported property address is: 3451 PASEO DE ALICIA 5, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 165-362-24-05 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Natalie M Espinoza, a single woman Recorded: 12/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0794465 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $213,902.76 The purported property address is: 3451 PASEO DE ALICIA 5, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-362-24-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-738174-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-738174-BF IDSPub #0115515 10/14/2016 10/21/2016 10/28/2016 CN 19353

APN: 165-362-26-43 TS No: CA01000101-16 TO No: 95309983 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Date of Sale: November 2, 2016 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Trustor(s): FELIX A. BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN Beneficiary: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for OHIO SAVINGS BANK Recorded: December 16, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1077936 Property Address: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA # 183, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Estimated amount: $132,478.28 BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for OHIO SAVINGS BANK as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA # 183, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $132,478.28 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000101-16. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 3, 2016 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000101-16 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (844) 706-4182 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Rohrbacker, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 20710, Pub Dates: 10/07/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/21/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19327

Afc-1036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/28/2016 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 81673 B2989475C GMO 522112AO 5221 ODD 12 211-130-0300 MICHAEL H. BABIN AND HENRIETTA BABIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2008 12/12/2008 2008-0633394 6/28/2016 2016 320255 $14401.03 81674 B0454205H GMP 583220A1O 5832 ODD 20 211-130-0300 DAVID SHOEMAKER AND TETIANA SHOEMAKER-POPKOVA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/12/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552520 6/28/2016 2016 320256 $21393.55 81676 B0405895C GMP 521431D1E 5214 EVEN 31 211-130-0300 TIMOTHY R. KRAMER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/16/2013 4/11/2013 2013-0227178 6/28/2016 2016 320258 $19060.89 81677 B3273475C GMP 542243EE 5422 EVEN 43 211-130-0300 SEAN S. TANIA AND AUDISS CK TANIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/26/2009 4/3/2009 2009-0168076 6/28/2016 2016 320259 $14550.28 81678 B0428565S GMP 702327A1Z 7023 EACH 27 211-130-0700 PATRICIA L. JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/3/2014 5/15/2014 2014-0199004 6/28/2016 2016 320260 $20022.08 81679 B0413865H GMP 683418BZ 6834 EACH 18 211-130-0700 XAVIER L. CHACIN AND JOSEFINA M. RODRIGUEZ-CHACIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/30/2013 9/12/2013 2013-0563238 6/28/2016 2016 320261 $21835.38 81680 B0455465S GMP 582218A1Z 5822 EACH 18 211-130-0300 CHRISTOPHER W. ANDRUS AND AMY L. ANDRUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/12/2015 11/12/2015 2015-0587836 6/28/2016 2016 320262 $14521.61 81681 B0426975S GMP 702139A1Z 7021 EACH 39 211-130-0700 ANDY G. BURRUS AND DINA C. HERMOSILLO-BURRUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/2/2014 4/24/2014 2014-0163496 6/28/2016 2016 320263 $35489.32 81682 B0410905H GMP 682310B1E 6823 EVEN 10 211-130-0300 DAREN J. CARSTES AND NATALYA A. CARSTENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/3/2013 7/25/2013 2013-0465714 6/28/2016 2016 320264 $15262.42 81683 B3949095C GMO 512150AZ 5121 EACH 50 211-130-0300 KEVIN D. HYDE AND RHONDA Y. HYDE AS TRUSTEES OF THE HYDE FAMILY TRUST DATED 11/23/2002 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/20/2011 3/3/2011 2011-0117053 6/28/2016 2016 320265 $23764.33 81684 B0441965H GMP 702204B1Z 7022 EACH 04 211-130-0700 ARTHUR T. TEODOSIO A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ANASTACIA E. FERNANDEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/22/2015 3/12/2015 2015-0115636 6/28/2016 2016 320266 $25625.01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 10/3/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 10/07/16, 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19325

T.S. No. 16-41512 APN: 165-610-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: FRANCISCA ALTO CUATE, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 4/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0258141 Date of Sale:10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $700,281.69 Street Address: 3722 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N #.: 165-610-10-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FRANCISCA ALTO CUATE, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 4/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0258141 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $700,281.69 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3722 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 165-610-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-41512. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/30/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 19967 10/7, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19324

T.S. No. 16-41580 APN: 211-091-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: TY BRIAN COX, AND KATHRYN ANNE COX Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 12/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0925512 Date of Sale:10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $906,970.73 Street Address: 1037 GOLDENEYE VIEW CARLSBAD, CA 92011-1223 A.P.N #.: 211-091-10-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TY BRIAN COX, AND KATHRYN ANNE COX Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 12/29/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0925512 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $906,970.73 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1037 GOLDENEYE VIEW CARLSBAD, CA 92011-1223 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 211-091-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-41580. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 9/26/2016 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Melanie Schultz, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 19887 10/7, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19323

T.S. No.: 2016-01693-CA A.P.N.:103-162-14-00 Property Address: 510 Lynden Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Juan Carlos Solis Vinalay, as a single man and Elias D Solis Dorantes a married man as his sole and separate property, son and father as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 05/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0358766 Date of Sale: 10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 338,752.13 Street Address: 510 Lynden Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 103-162-14-00 Trustor: Juan Carlos Solis Vinalay, as a single man and Elias D Solis Dorantes a married man as his sole and separate property, son and father as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 05/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0358766 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/31/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 338,752.13 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 510 Lynden Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 103-162-14-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 338,752.13. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01693-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 23, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/07/16, 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19318

T.S. No. 036791-CA APN: 146-363-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee: CLEAR RECON CORP. Deed of Trust recorded 1/23/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0048039 Trustor: RAYMOND W. DUNCAN, AS TRUSTEE OF THE DUNCAN FAMILY-TRUST, ESTABLISHED; ON DECEMBER 17, 2003 Date of Sale: 10/31/2016 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Property Address: 595 MOYLA CT OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Estimated amount: $112,514.17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-618474-AB Order No.: 8425728 Trustor(s): EUSEBIO ZUNIGA, AND MARIA REYNA ZUNIGA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/21/2016 at 10:30AM Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the building located at 321 N. Nevada Street Oceanside, California 92054 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $581,784.66 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor's Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): EUSEBIO ZUNIGA, AND MARIA REYNA ZUNIGA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/21/2016 at 10:30AM Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the building located at 321 N. Nevada Street Oceanside, California 92054 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $581,784.66 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 888-988-6736 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618474-AB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 888-988-6736 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618474-AB IDSPub #0115572 9/30/2016 10/7/2016 10/14/2016 CN 19283

T.S. No.: 2014-03545-CA A.P.N.:162-520-54-00 Property Address: 4193 Diamond Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: SHERRY KAY ORR, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 10/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1022573 Date of Sale: 10/26/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 330,411.06 Street Address: 4193 Diamond Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 162-520-54-00 Trustor: SHERRY KAY ORR, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 10/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1022573 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/26/2016 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 330,411.06 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4193 Diamond Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 162-520-54-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 330,411.06. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-03545-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 15, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Automated Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (866) 240-3530 Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 09/30/16, 10/07/16, 10/14/16 CN 19279

T.S. No. 012605-CA APN: 216-063-25-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/24/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/28/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0457280, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES R. ROOHAN, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 485 LA COSTA AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,320,931.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 012605-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX# 882263 09/30/16, 10/07/16, 10/14/16 CN 19277

T.S. No. 037849-CA APN: 222-561-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/24/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0462223, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TREVOR Q CODDINGTON, AND JENNIFER L CODDINGTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3510 CALLE HIDALGO CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $581,952.58 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 037849-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX# 882232 09/30/16, 10/07/16, 10/14/16 CN 19276

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-652032-HL Order No.: 110317319 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): HUBERT ALONZO SIMS AND DEBORAH RENE SIMS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP AND PHYLLIS RODGERS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 5/22/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0344415 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/10/2016 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,810,568.78 The purported property address is: 4030 FLOWERWOOD LN, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 124-463-19-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-652032-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-652032-HL IDSPub #0115329 9/30/2016 10/7/2016 10/14/2016 CN 19275

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-734837-HL Order No.: 95514664 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the t rustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Mary M Hilley an unmarried woman Recorded: 4/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0174008 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/14/2016 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $222,667.10 The purported property address is: 4652 Caneel Bay Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-397-28-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this N otice of S ale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the t rustee: CA-16-734837-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned t rustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common desig nation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the t rustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the t rustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the m ortgagor, the m ortgagee, or the m ortgagee’s a ttorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-734837-HL IDSPub #0114920 9/30/2016 10/7/2016 10/14/2016 CN 19274

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 10-27-2016, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 996 Michael Craig 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19360

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032289-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arianna Folsom filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name on behalf of minor child as follows: a. Present name: Damien Wayne Blodgett change to proposed name: Damien Wayne Folsom. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 08, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 16, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19331

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE CORCORAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 30, 2015 BY: CAROLYN V. CORCORAN, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to KENNETH LEE CORCORAN, Trustee of the CORCORAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 30, 2015 of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, California 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: 10/3/2016 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, KENNETH LEE CORCORAN Pub. … 2016 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 10/07/16, 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19328

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033369-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice change to proposed name: Jeanne K. Burton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 22, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19319

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033408-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cody Quoc Pham filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Cody Quoc Pham changed to proposed name Minh Quoc Nguyen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Nov 18, 2016 at 9:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 26, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19285

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLEN SIMMONS JR Case# 37-2016-00032597-PR-PW-CTL (IMAGED) To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of William Glen Simmons Jr. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Skete Simmons in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nikki Smth Simmons be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig Gross – Goodwin Brown Gross & Lovelace LLP 4225 Executive Square #370 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.750.3580 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19284

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ARNE HEMMING HOLM Case No. 37-2016-00026268-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, credi-tors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ARNE HEMMING HOLM A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Mikael Koltai in the Superior Court of California, County of SAN DIEGO. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Mikael Koltai be appointed as personal repre-sentative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are availa-ble for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent admin-istration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held on Nov. 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. No. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objec-tions with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the dece-dent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative ap-pointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of let-ters to a general personal repre-sentative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal deliv-ery to you of a notice under sec-tion 9052 of the California Pro-bate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as pro-vided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: MIKAEL KOLTAI ESQ 5020 CAMPUS DR NEWPORT BEACH CA 92660 CN929715 HOLM Sep 30, Oct 7,14, 2016 CN 19281

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032057-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung changed to proposed name Sastamonytyreach Ung. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 15, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19252

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00007395-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Heath Carr aka Heath Ashley Carr aka Heath A. Carr and individual and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Financial Services Vehicle Trust, by and through its servicer, BMW Financial Services NA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, as administered by its Roll-Royce Motor Cars Financial Services Division. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice – Central Division The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Rebecca A Caley SBN# 131997 Caley & Associates 265 S. Randolph Ave #270 Brea, CA 92821-5777 Telephone: 714.529.1400 Date: (Fecha), 03/04/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Newlan, Deputy Adjunto) 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025615 Filed: Sep 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TSC Accounts Receivable Solutions; B. TSC Medical Billing Solutions Located at: 2701 Loker Ave West #120, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mike Sherman, Inc, 2701 Loker Ave West #120, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 01/01/06 S/Michael Sherman, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024837 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego, CA San Diego 92131 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2 LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Robin M Chamberlain, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026026 Filed: Oct 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sai Ashreya Located at: 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Divine Will Foundation, 1038 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/David Cornsweet, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-026083 Filed: Oct 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Right Hand Realty; B. The Right Hand Team Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Above All Real Estate Services Inc, 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/James F Clark III, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025743 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peonies Located at: 1745 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: 336 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth G Sherlock, 336 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth G Sherlock, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025216 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miss Mayz Productions Located at: 313 Crocus Ct, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Layne Armstrong, 313 Crocus Ct, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/22/16 S/Layne Armstrong, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025956 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Go Vino LLC Located at: 1494 Union St #303, San Diego, CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Let’s Go Vino LLC, 1494 Union St #303, San Diego CA 92101 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/29/16 S/Jane Miksha, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025827 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Addix Located at: 2585 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eriko Stewart, 1744 S Horne, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Sandra Cole, 31207 Van Eyck Ct, Winchester CA 92596 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/01/16 S/Eriko Stewart, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024774 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ganna Love; B. Ganna Love Fresh Pressed Sugar Cane Juice Located at: 2030 Acacia Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea Martin, 2030 Acacia Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 05/02/16 S/Chelsea Martin, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025714 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fidelity Realty Services Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Winkler, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd 100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/25/16 S/Richard Winkler, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024795 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CPI Services Located at: 3655 Camino Marglesa, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cox Property Inspection Services Inc, 3655 Camino Marglesa, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 08/31/16 S/Joey D Cox III, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025955 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy West Designs Located at: 1465 Burroughs St, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Francoeur, 1465 Burroughs St, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 10/04/16 S/David Francouer, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025703 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Boxing Club Located at: 5751 Palmer Way #F, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica DeHart, 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Rolando Montano, 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jessica DeHart, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19366

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-026347 Filed: Oct 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Canyon Crest Estates, Located at: 2100 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 01/10/14 and assigned File #2014-000904. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Estela Alarid De Jong Trust, 24630 Rancho Santa Teresa Dr, Ramona CA 92065 The Business is Conducted by: A Trust S/Estela Alarid De Jong, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025135 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Builders Real Estate; B. Builders Real Properties Located at: 535 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Farber, 535 Neptune Ave, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 07/20/16 S/Michael Farber, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025831 Filed: Oct 03, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Pine Digital Located at: 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John P Cross, 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido CA 92027; 2. Cece Boehme, 2332 Big Pine Rd, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/John P Cross, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/16 CN 19363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022964 Filed: Aug 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc; B. OMHA; C. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Located at: 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: PO Box 642, San Luis Rey CA 92068 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc, 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/30/04 S/Barry JG Horton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025463 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wen’s Friends Located at: 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy Woodard, 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Woodard, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025014 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Villa Kali Ma Located at: 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kali West LLC, 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Judith Kay White, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024634 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Drawer Sock Co; B. Sock District Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #103, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Klemroth, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Guy Sciacca, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Scott Klemroth, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025391 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tile Crafter Located at: 176 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Miguel Lopez Perez, 176 Cedar Rd, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Lopez Perez, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024668 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoke Smart Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd #P, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Panno, 1206 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Frank Panno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025422 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Privateer Marine Repair Located at: 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip Enos, 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Philip Enos, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025683 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside California Realty Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025710 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Warrior Legacy Located at: 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Albert Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Felila S.T. Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 08/03/16 S/Felila S.T. Moreno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025253 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nucave Construction Located at: 440 Avalon Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Bittner, 440 Avalon Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Ryan Bittner, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025696 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDonatePro Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LCFH Ventures LLC, 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/01/09 S/Forrest Howell, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024857 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greenleaf MD Located at: 1930 Cedar St, Ramona, CA San Diego 92065 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ketmed Health Management Inc, 1930 Cedar St, Ramona CA 92065 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/James Gould, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024756 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Located at: 767 Center Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 3Pointe Restaurant Group – San Marcos LLC, 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Rheem, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025331 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equal Parts Consulting Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-120, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equal Parts Consulting LLC, 6256 Greenwich Dr #500, San Diego CA 92122 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/11/16 S/Michael Valenzano, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025460 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco-Stream Located at: 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Hamilton, 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Barbara Hamilton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025226 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cut N Edge Lawn Care Services Located at: 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA San Diego 92082 Mailing Address: 29115 Valley Center Rd #K, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tirso V Ruiz, 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tirso V Ruiz, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025882 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrusity; B. Booth Swagger Located at: 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ Creative Studios Inc, 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Jessica Springer, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025543 Filed: Sep 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buhos Media; B. Buhos Located at: 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marina Zawisza, 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Marina Zawisza, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025138 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BAPS! Located at: 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brad Solley, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Brad Pelletier, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Brad Solley, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025350 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escape Room; B. Escape Gameroom; C. Escape the Time Machine Located at: 2401 Vista Way #F, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Codebreakers LLC, 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Steiger, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025290 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Independent Heating + Air Conditioning Located at: 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Burdick, 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Burdick, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024754 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Rivers Partnership Located at: 4552 Oregon St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92116 Mailing Address: PO Box 528, Sacramento CA 95812 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janlee Wong, 1230 Farragut Circle, Davis CA 95618; 2. Julie Duncan, 2228 Shenandoah Pl, Davis CA 95618; 3. Linda Huang, 1922 Larkin St, San Francisco CA 94109; 4. Don Wong, 746 A 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 5. Dylan Horn, 746 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 6. Michael Horn, 385 Jayne Ave #306, Oakland CA 94610; 7. Zachary Horn, 10760 Corte de Tiburon, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/24/91 S/Janlee Wong, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024979 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craftsman Book Company; B. Craftsman Book Company Inc Located at: 6058 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craftsman Book Company of America Inc, 6058 Corte del Cerdro, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 11/02/56 S/Ben Moselle, Tina Svalina, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025267 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3Si2 Located at: 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Software Systems and Services International, Incorporated, 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 01/01/04 S/Karsten Gerhardt, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024813 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. We are a Tribe-Birth Services Located at: 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maya Fishman, 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Maya Fishman, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024706 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Located at: 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Inc, 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/01/01 S/Guillermina Castellon, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024082 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie’s Bookeeping Service Located at: 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Yanik, 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Stephanie Yanik, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024845 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2708 Loker Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/04/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024843 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2632 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 10/14/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024842 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2169 Fenton Pkwy #A107, San Diego, CA San Diego 92108 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/19/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024841 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 4839 Clairemont Blvd, San Diego, CA San Diego 92117 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 01/17/02 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024838 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 1036 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/25/04 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023409 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SBR Service by Ryan Located at: 2432 East 8th St #41, National City, CA San Diego 91950 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Morrok, 2432 East 8th St #41, National City CA 91950 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Morrok, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025129 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ramble + rue; B. ramble rue Located at: 1843 5th Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Guerin, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 2. Andrew Mortimor, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 3. Tianna Curalto, 1671 Chalcedony #3, Pacific Beach CA 92109 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 09/21/16 S/Jennifer Guerin, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025141 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M2521 Consulting; B. Solovar Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M2521 Ventures LLC, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 03/01/15 S/Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025186 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KDZ Rental Located at: 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007; 2. Thomas L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Sandra L Cordato, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023978 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ginkgo Gold; B. Ginkgo Gold Company; C. Ginkgo Gold Design; D. Ginkgo Gold Studio; E. Ginkgo Gold Creative Located at: 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: PO Box 6590, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dewi Simpson, 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Dewi Simpson, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024862 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FlagFlamesUSA.com Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego, CA San Diego 92126 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul J Berardi, 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego CA 92126 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/20/16 S/Paul J Berardi, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024794 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Busulu Designs Located at: 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin A Strait, 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas A 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 05/01/16 S/Erin A Strait, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024673 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blink and Wink Eyelash Studio Located at: 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debbie Tindall 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tindall, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025142 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bin One; B. Chip Nexus Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bin One Technologies, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 09/29/15 S.Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024430 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aria Hand and Foot Spa Located at: 1605 S Melrose #110, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Adkins, 1317 Toulon St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Bonnie Adkins, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023571 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All-Net Realty Investments Located at: 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael L Levine and Associates Inc, 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Michael L Levine, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023404 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPP Products Located at: 649 Hatfield Rd, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Utterback, 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/02/16 S/Kyle Utterback, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024672 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iPix Photo Booths Located at: 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Greenwald, 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/19/16 S/Brian Greenwald, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19270

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-023907 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. WW Consulting, Located at: 885 Requeza St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 09/22/14 and assigned File #2014-025333. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Robin L Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Dennis S Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Business is Conducted by: A Married Couple S/Robin L Wilson, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024043 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turf Clean Located at: 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Spence, 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Robert Spence, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024353 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Parlour Located at: 467 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas Blvd, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Parlour Inc, 159 Diana Sts Sp 6, Encinitas Blvd, CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Arendsen, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024581 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suhrenitee Located at: 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: PO Box 351, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tallane LLC, 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tonya Lane, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024027 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Energy Management Located at: 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92103 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ross English, 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego CA 92103 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ross English, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023894 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Poolman; B. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Located at: 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Inc, 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/31/00 S/Matthew Sorlie, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024035 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Empire Cleaning Services Located at: 711 Hoover St, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hector Granados, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563; 2. Eylin Urquia Vasquez, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563 This business is conducted by: Co-Partners The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Eylin Urquia, Hector Granados, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024003 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside’s Finest Carpet Cleaner Located at: 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex S Tordecillas, 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Alex S Tordecillas, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023804 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing Press; B. Rat Works Located at: 16496 Bernardo Center Dr #307, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephen White, 1626 Ardanza Way, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Stephen White, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023145 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neurology Associates of San Diego Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr #105, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William S Samuel, 3009 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/William S Samuel, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19260

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024108 Filed: Sep 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Go Banannas Located at: 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samira Hamideh, 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/14 S/Samira Hamideh, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023425 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colorful Crafts Located at: 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denise A Moog, 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/06/16 S/Denise A Moog, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024090 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonbon Bloom Designs Located at: 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook, CA San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vanessa Leone, 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook CA 92028 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Vanessa Leone, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023554 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accountable Plumbing Located at: 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Green, 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 03/26/06 S/Joshua D Green, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023505 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 101 Electric Located at: 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan A Abriol, 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan A Abriol, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19255