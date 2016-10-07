Tri-City candidate forum slated for Sunday

OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside community group is hosting a forum for the candidates for the Tri-City Healthcare District board of directors.

The Alliance of Citizens To Improve Oceanside Neighborhoods, known as ACTION, is hosting the forum at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park.

There are nine candidates running for four positions on the board, including all four incumbents: RoseMarie Reno, Larry Schallock, Julie Nygaard and Ramona Finnila.

They are being challenged by Margie Castellano, Frank Gould, Leigh Anne Grass, Dan Hughes and Donna Rencsak.

The Tri-City Healthcare District oversees the operations of 397-bed Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside and all of its affiliated services. The district spans most of Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside.

People interested in attending or who need more information are asked to call Dana Corso at (586) 805-7777. The address for the forum is 200 North El Camino Real, Clubhouse 2.