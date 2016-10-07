Robots help make back surgery better

You probably know someone personally who has experienced back pain. That’s because back pain is not only common, it’s an epidemic! An estimated 75 to 85 percent of all Americans will experience some form of back pain during their lifetime. Back pain is also the leading cause of disability in people younger than 45.

Nobody knows this better than Dr. Payam Moazzaz, an orthopedic surgeon at Tri-City Medical Center who has many patients with very serious and painful spine conditions. They have tried conventional methods such as physical therapy, medications, or injections and have not found relief. These people need a permanent solution to their problem so that they can get on with their lives without suffering from back pain.

In 2012, Dr. Moazzaz was first introduced to a new technology that has revolutionized the way he cares for these patients — robotic spine surgery. Since then he has performed hundreds of robotic spinal surgeries with amazing results.

The Mazor Robotics Renaissance Guidance System is a state-of-the-art surgical system that allows surgeons to perform safer and less invasive surgeries. Spine surgery involves careful planning and precision as every millimeter matters when it comes to your spine.

The Mazor robot accounts for each patient’s unique anatomy and this technology allows Dr. Moazzaz to map out the patient’s spine in 3-D, delivering the most accurate and precise surgical technique available.

“One of my favorite things about robotic spine surgery is that I am able to plan out the surgery for each patient on my computer ahead of time in a virtual 3-D environment. I tell my patients that a lot of their surgery is already done before they ever enter the operating room. Once we are in the OR, the robot allows me to reproduce the surgery I planned ahead of time with incredible accuracy,” explains Dr. Moazzaz.

While he has been fortunate enough to operate and visit with some of the best surgeons in the United States and abroad, the robot is more accurate than even the most skilled surgeon. This has actually been shown in research studies. Even the most experienced surgeon has good days and bad days; however, the robot doesn’t. The robotic technology is extremely consistent — it gets it right every time.

This technology allows him to perform procedures with better outcomes, less pain, less time under anesthesia, and shorter recovery times. This also means there is much less bleeding during surgery so it would be extremely unusual for a patient to need a blood transfusion with robotic spinal surgery. “In most of my cases, the patients are up and walking the very same day of their surgery and many are going home the next day,” Dr. Moazzaz adds

Dr. Moazzaz treats his patients as if they were his own family members and strongly recommends robotic surgery.

So, if you are considering back surgery because nothing else has worked for you, check out Mazor Robotics. “I truly believe in this technology — mostly because I have seen first-hand how it benefits my patients. This is the best advancement in surgery that I have seen — the future is here,” Dr. Moazzaz exclaims.

Dr. Payam Moazzaz is with Orthopaedic Specialists of North County with offices in Oceanside and Vista. Dr. Moazzaz can be reached at (760) 724-9000 or online at orthonorthcounty.com.

This article is sponsored content.