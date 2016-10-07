Rare guitar collection makes only U.S. appearance at Museum of Making Music

CARLSBAD — A rare guitar collection will be making its only appearance at the Museum of Making Music.

On Saturday, the doors open to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Martin Dreadnought guitar. The instrument has been used by dozens of legendary Bob Dylan, Gene Autry, Johnny Cash, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, to many prominent musicians today.

The exhibit runs through April.

The dreadnought has shaped the evolution of American popular music from country ballads, string bands and country and western, to blues, folk, rock and rock ‘n’ roll. A partnership between the Museum and Martin Guitar, which is credited for developing the dreadnought style in 1916 and for giving it the unique name has made Carlsbad the only city in the entire country where music fans can view this iconic 100-year anniversary exhibition and the variety of dreadnought models it features.

“The Dreadnought exhibition reveals the rarely heard story of the origin and evolution of an iconic guitar, and the impact it had—and continues to have—in so many areas,” shared Carolyn Grant, Executive Director of the museum. “Visitors will be intrigued by the historical guitars on display, and dazzled by the chance to pick up and play a variety of stunning models in a comfortable setting. They will walk away with a deeper appreciation for the history, craftsmanship and cultural contribution the Martin Guitar company has made to music all over the world.”

The Dreadnought Guitar Exhibition opens to the general public on Saturday, October 8, 2016. General admission is $10, with discounts for seniors, youth, students and military.