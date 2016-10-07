Manchester Avenue closed this weekend

ENCINITAS — Due to utility relocation requirements for the first phase of the North Coast Corridor freeway-widening project, Caltrans will be closing Manchester Avenue between the ramps on either side of the freeway starting Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. through Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Motorists along Manchester that want to cross the freeway will be directed onto the freeway, where they can get off at the next exit, reenter the freeway in the opposite direction, and then take the Manchester exit in the direction they were originally headed. Similarly, vehicles on Interstate 5 that want to exit at Manchester will not be able to cross under the freeway during this time period. Instead, they would remain on the freeway for an additional exit, utilize the exit and reenter the freeway in the opposite direction and then exit the freeway at Manchester in the direction they originally wanted to go.