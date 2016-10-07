Fundraiser set to help horse rescue nonprofit

ENCINITAS — Support After the Finish Line, which rescues horses, by attending two special fundraiser screenings of the documentary, “Harry and the Snowman,” with a matinee and early evening performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 & under at afterthefinishline.org/donations. “Harry and the Snowman,” tells of a plow horse Harry rescues and later wins the Triple Crown of show jumping and set world records. Your PayPal receipt serves as your ticket. Tickets will be sold on-line and at the door.