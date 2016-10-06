Legal Notices, October 7, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 20th day of October, 2016, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Kelly-Chateauneuf Residence CASE NUMBER: 15-319 DR/CDP FILING DATE: December 15, 2015 APPLICANT: Keith Kelly LOCATION: 1748 Caudor Street (216-100-28) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant property with steep slope encroachments. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Bread & Barley Restaurant CASE NUMBER: 16-122 MIN/ADR/CDP FILING DATE: May 31, 2015 APPLICANT: Ray Herrera LOCATION: 542 North Coast Highway 101 (256-081-36) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a new restaurant with a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license for beer, wine and spirits, and proposed exterior façade improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (N-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Nordlof-Davis Residence CASE NUMBER: 15-116 DR/CDP

FILING DATE: May 5, 2015 APPLICANT: Bob Davis and Lena Nordlof LOCATION: 53 East I Street (APN 258-322-01-01) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the remodel and addition to one unit of a detached two-unit development, and site and street improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 11 (DR-11) zone and in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: O’Brien/Mobile Station Car Wash Addition CASE NUMBER: 15-235 MUPMOD/DR/CDP FILING DATE: September 8, 2015 APPLICANT: Linda O’Brien LOCATION: 310 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-111-41) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the addition of an automated car wash facility, reducing the service bays from three to two, and completion of interior improvements to an existing gas station. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) zoning district, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 5.PROJECT NAME: Pho Ever Beer and Wine CASE NUMBER: 16-171 MIN/CDP

FILING DATE: July 19, 2016 APPLICANT: Tam Dang LOCATION: 120 North El Camino Real (APN 258-121-34) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow service of beer and wine for on-site consumption through a Type 41 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) license for an existing restaurant (Pho Ever). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) zoning district and Coastal Zone.

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov

6. PROJECT NAME: Camino Encinitas Plaza CASE NUMBER: 16-217 DC FILING DATE: April 15, 2016 APPLICANT: Wayne Brechtel, Worden Williams LLP LOCATION: 318-330 El Camino Real (257-030-54) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning & Building Director’s determination of development compliance for the legal nonconforming status of the Camino Encinitas Plaza. The Planning and Building Director determined that Camino Encinitas Plaza suites require a Major Use Permit for converting non-automotive repair uses back to automotive repair uses in conformance with the Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.76 (Nonconformities). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission relative to Items 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are not appealable to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 10/07/16 CN 19330

CITY OF ENCINITAS FIRE DEPARTMENT Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: COUNCIL CHAMBERS ENCINITAS CIVIC CENTER 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 19th at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance 2016-11, an Ordinance of the City of Encinitas amending Section 10.04.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code adopting the 2015 International Fire Code and the 2016 California Fire Code. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. This action entails adoption of State mandated Fire Codes with minor amendments and will not have a significant effect on the environment. The proposed amendments are either administrative, procedural or will impose more stringent regulations than presently required by the State code as a result of local climatic, geological, or topographical conditions within the City of Encinitas. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the October 19, 2016 City Council Meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2016. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force January 1, 2017. For further information, please contact Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Berberet at 760-633-2820, or by email at kberberet@encinitasca.gov. 10/07/16 CN 19329

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS The San Dieguito Water District, Owner, invites sealed bids for: SDWD Balour Reservoir Rehabilitation PROJECT NO. CW17H RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the General Manager, San Dieguito Water District, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on October 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes rehabilitation of a 2.5 MG underground concrete (hopper bottom) reservoir: Remove, sand blast, clean and re-caulk floor joints; sand blast and re-coat 16-inch inlet pipe; remove and replace 16-inch butterfly outlet valve and 8-inch butterfly drain valve; install cathodic protection anodes on inlet, outlet, and drain pipes; remove and replace water level indicator; remove concrete patch and replace with non-shrink grout; repair tie-wire corrosion, sand blast and repair with non-shrink grout; clean, wash down, disinfect, and Bac-T testing of the reservoir per AWWA C652-11. All work is done within a confined spaced. Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, and safety devices as required in accordance with the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $215,000. Site of Work: Work is near Encinitas Boulevard at Balour Drive in the City of Encinitas, CA. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 30 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated damages will be $1,500 per working day. MANDATORY PRE BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be at the District Office, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on October 17, 2016 at 2:00 PM. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Contract documents containing proposal forms, agreement, specifications, and reduced drawings are available. They may be obtained after October 10, 2016 at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non refundable cost of $20 per set (plus $7.50 mailing if requested). Contractors are required to review the District’s website for any announcements or addenda 72 hours prior to the bid opening, http://www.encinitasca.gov/ under the Bids and RFP tab. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractor’s License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A California Contractor’s License and for public health and safety reasons the contractor shall have previous experience with disinfecting and testing of potable underground concrete reservoirs in compliance with AWWA C652-11 standard. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the District Representative stated below. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone, nor will any “or equal” products be considered for approval prior to award of contract. San Dieguito Water District 160 Calle Magdalena Encinitas, CA 92024 Telephone: (760) 633-2793 Attention: Mr. Blair A. Knoll, PE, PLS Senior Civil Engineer OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the Owner. 10/07/16, 10/14/16 CN 19326

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-09 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2016-09 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Sections 2.12.060 and 2.12.070 regarding Conflict of Interest Filers” to accurately reflects the organization’s current staff that are required to file Conflict of Interest forms (Form 700). The changes that are being submitted are based on organizational changes that have occurred over the past two years Ordinance 2016-09 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 28, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Gaspar, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 12, 2016 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/07/16 CN 19322

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2016-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Amending Chapter 30.16.020.C (Density Bonus Regulations) of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” A summary of the proposed changes is as follows: Application Requirements: The word “evidence” is replaced with the word “information.” [§30.16.020.C.4.b]; Base Density Calculation: The ordinance specifies that in each component of the density calculations, both base density and bonus density, fractional units shall be separately rounded up to the next whole number. [§30.16.020.C.5.a & b]; and Findings: The proposed amendments would require that any proposed incentives or concessions reduce housing costs. [§30.16.020.C.8] Ordinance 2016-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 14, 2016. Ordinance 2016-07 was adopted at the Regular City Council Meeting held on September 28, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Gaspar, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/07/16 CN 19321

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2016-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2016-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Section 23.24.095 Agricultural Exemptions to the Municipal Code Chapter 23.24, Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control Case Number 16-142 POD.” This ordinance proposes a new section in the Grading Ordinance that is designed for exemption of certain urban agriculture activities. The City’s current Grading Ordinance doesn’t have provisions for urban agricultural activities, and as a result, requires a grading permit for many simple agricultural activities that are temporary and are not intended to be used as a foundation for any structures. In order to make urban agriculture economically feasible in Encinitas, the current Grading Ordinance should be amended to include specific provisions for urban agriculture. The proposed amendment to the City’s Grading Ordinance (Section 23.24.095) establishes exemptions for urban agricultural grading. The proposed code modifications will facilitate urban agriculture operations while maintaining control over public health and safety, environmental regulations, and stormwater laws. Ordinance 2016-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 14, 2016. Ordinance 2016-05 was adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 28, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Muir, Shaffer; NAYS: Gaspar; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 10/07/16 CN 19320

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2015 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider findings related to the unexpended fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreation Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and review the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. The City Council will consider adoption of Resolution 2016-89 to make findings related to the unexpended fund balances of development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreational Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and acceptance of the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments is available for review at the City Clerk’s office. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19282

Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: September 14, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000618-15-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory ISL Number 18113, Pub Dates: 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016, 10/07/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19241

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032289-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arianna Folsom filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name on behalf of minor child as follows: a. Present name: Damien Wayne Blodgett change to proposed name: Damien Wayne Folsom. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 08, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 16, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19331

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE CORCORAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 30, 2015 BY: CAROLYN V. CORCORAN, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to KENNETH LEE CORCORAN, Trustee of the CORCORAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 30, 2015 of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, California 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: 10/3/2016 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, KENNETH LEE CORCORAN Pub. … 2016 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 10/07/16, 10/14/16, 10/21/16 CN 19328

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033369-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jeanne K. Fitzmaurice change to proposed name: Jeanne K. Burton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 22, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 26, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19319

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th, 2016 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Jaime Morales Misc. Household Goods. Jaime Morales Alvarado Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Ortiz Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Jr Ortiz Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Ortiz Jr Misc. Household Goods. Adrians N Bekeris Misc. Household Goods. Adrians Namejs Bekeris Misc. Household Goods. Teresa Tapia Misc. Household Goods. Alan Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Alan J Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Alan James Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Marie Cox Misc. Household Goods. Marie S Cox Misc. Household Goods. Maria Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Maria C Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Maria Cristina Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Garrett Scott Misc. Household Goods. Garrett Joseph Scott Misc. Household Goods. Jonathan Shepersky Misc. Household Goods. Jonathan David Shepersky Misc. Household Goods. Walt W Turner Misc. Household Goods. Walt Wayne Turner Misc. Household Goods. Kenneth A Brothers Misc. Household Goods. Kenneth Allen Brothers Misc. Household Goods. Patrick Johnston Misc. Household Goods. Patrick D Johnston Misc. Household Goods. Glen Barneson Trailer with Household Goods Thomas C Heslop Misc. Household Goods.Thomas Charles Heslop Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique R Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Reyes Jr Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Reyes Hernandez Jr Misc. Household Goods. Beth G Gness Misc. Household Goods. Elizabeth G Gness Misc. Household Goods. Elizabeth Grace Gness Misc. Household Goods. Maria E Rodriguez Misc. Household Goods. Maria Eustacia Rodriguez Misc. Household Goods. Britteny Willden Misc. Household Goods. Britteny J Willden Misc. Household Goods. Britteny Jean Willden Misc. Household Goods. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19310

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Gery Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery R. Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery Richard Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery Krische Trailer Gery R Krische Trailer Gery Richard Krische Trailer Ann Farley Vehicle Ann M. Farley Vehicle Ann Marie Farley Vehicle Mark Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Mark A Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Mark Andrew Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Klippel Andrew Mark Air Conditioner & Heating parts Klippel Mark Air Conditioner & Heating parts Maritza Morales Misc. Household Items Maritza B Morales Misc. Household Items Maritza Banuelos Morales Misc. Household Items Krystal Carole Plouffe Misc. Household items Krystal Plouffe Misc. Household items Frank Tanacio isc. Household items

Francisco Godio Tanacio Misc. Household items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19309

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th 2016 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Lilly M Zaragoza Misc. Household Items Lilly Melissa Zaragoza Misc. Household Items Chris Sanford Misc. Household Items Christopher Sanford Misc. Household Items Christopher Arthur Sanford Misc. Household Items Guido Corte Misc. Household Items Guido A Corte Misc. Household Items Barbara Barron Misc. Household Items Barbara Lea Barron Misc. Household Items Austin Ballard Misc. Household items Austin James Ballard. Misc. Household items William J Musser Misc. Household items Brittany Rice Misc. Household items Brittany Elizabeth Rice. Misc. Household items Renee Turner. Misc. Household items Renee Athe Turner. Misc. Household items Brad Peterson. Vehicle Brad Bruce Peterson. Vehicle Joel Jacko. Vehicle Joel Norman Jacko. Vehicle All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19306

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Nancy Kibbe Misc. Household items Amber Jacobson Misc. Household items Amber Lee Jacobson Misc. Household items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Katie Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Cheryl Myers Misc. Household items Cheryl A Myers Misc. Household items Cheryl Ann Myers Misc. Household items Jeni M Fendler

Misc. Household items Jeni Marie Fendler Misc. Household items Miguel A Regalado Misc. Household items Miguel Angel Regalado Misc. Household items Justin Lanasa Misc. Household items Justin D Lanasa Misc. Household items Richard Berry

Misc. Household items Richard Niel Berry Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19305

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033408-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cody Quoc Pham filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Cody Quoc Pham changed to proposed name Minh Quoc Nguyen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Nov 18, 2016 at 9:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 26, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19285

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLEN SIMMONS JR Case# 37-2016-00032597-PR-PW-CTL (IMAGED) To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of William Glen Simmons Jr. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Skete Simmons in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nikki Smth Simmons be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig Gross – Goodwin Brown Gross & Lovelace LLP 4225 Executive Square #370 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.750.3580 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19284

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ARNE HEMMING HOLM Case No. 37-2016-00026268-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, credi-tors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ARNE HEMMING HOLM A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Mikael Koltai in the Superior Court of California, County of SAN DIEGO. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Mikael Koltai be appointed as personal repre-sentative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are availa-ble for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent admin-istration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held on Nov. 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. No. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objec-tions with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the dece-dent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative ap-pointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of let-ters to a general personal repre-sentative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal deliv-ery to you of a notice under sec-tion 9052 of the California Pro-bate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as pro-vided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: MIKAEL KOLTAI ESQ 5020 CAMPUS DR NEWPORT BEACH CA 92660 CN929715 HOLM Sep 30, Oct 7,14, 2016 CN 19281

Notice of Public Sale of Abandoned Personal Property Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stow It Storage, 215 Bent Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 will sell by competitive bidding on or after Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Stow It Storage, 215 Bent Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 property belonging to: Garcia, Luis; Hofherr, Donald; Navarro, Stephen; Sanchez, Christopher; Van Meter, Steven. Property stored and to be auctioned can be, but shall not be limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, tools or similar equipment and clothing. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, Bond #0434194, 760-724-0423. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19280

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE HAROLD L. HALL AND MARGARET L. HALL REVOCABLE INTERVIVOS TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 1, 1979 BY: Margaret L. Hall, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Harold L. Hall, Trustee of the Harold L. Hall and Margaret L. Hall Revocable Intervivos Trust Agreement dated May 1, 1979, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: 9/20/2016 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Harold L. Hall Pub. … 2016 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160

Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 09/23/16, 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19273

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY P. EAST CASE # 37-2016-00032320-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jerry P. East, Jerry Paul East. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mark Schulman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mark Schulman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Mark Schulman 336 Bon Air Center #239

Greenbrae CA 94904 Telephone: 415.874.5683 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19253

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032057-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung changed to proposed name Sastamonytyreach Ung. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 15, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19252

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00007395-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Heath Carr aka Heath Ashley Carr aka Heath A. Carr and individual and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Financial Services Vehicle Trust, by and through its servicer, BMW Financial Services NA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, as administered by its Roll-Royce Motor Cars Financial Services Division. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice – Central Division The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Rebecca A Caley SBN# 131997 Caley & Associates 265 S. Randolph Ave #270 Brea, CA 92821-5777 Telephone: 714.529.1400 Date: (Fecha), 03/04/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Newlan, Deputy Adjunto) 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19250

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA In the Matter of the Estate of: DUDLEY B. MOORE, Deceased. Case No. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Holly Herrera has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative c/o C. Kyle Brown, Esq., Loose, Brown, Hobkirk & Callahan, P.C., 11240 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 110, Phoenix, Arizona, 85028-1653. Dated: August 29, 2016. /s/ Holly Herrera LOOSE, BROWN, HOBKIRK & CALLAHAN, P.C. Bys/s C. Kyle Brown, Esq. 11240 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 110 Phoenix, Arizona 85028-1653 (602) 971-4800 09/23/16, 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19246

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00031104-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Shawn Kristen Bonney filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Shawn Kristen Bonney change to proposed name: Shawn C Murray. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 1, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 8, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022964 Filed: Aug 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc; B. OMHA; C. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Located at: 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: PO Box 642, San Luis Rey CA 92068 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc, 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/30/04 S/Barry JG Horton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025463 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wen’s Friends Located at: 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy Woodard, 1069 Arcadia, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Woodard, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025014 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Villa Kali Ma Located at: 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kali West LLC, 2912 Managua Pl, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Judith Kay White, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024634 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Drawer Sock Co; B. Sock District Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #103, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Klemroth, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Guy Sciacca, 1730 Kirk Pl, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Scott Klemroth, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025391 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tile Crafter Located at: 176 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Miguel Lopez Perez, 176 Cedar Rd, Vista CA 92083 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Lopez Perez, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024668 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoke Smart Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd #P, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank Panno, 1206 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Frank Panno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025422 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Privateer Marine Repair Located at: 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip Enos, 1458 Westmore Pl, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Philip Enos, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025683 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside California Realty Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 740 Breeze Hill Rd #207, Vista CA 92081 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Joe Goodpaster, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025710 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Warrior Legacy Located at: 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Albert Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Felila S.T. Moreno, 3555 Hastings Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 08/03/16 S/Felila S.T. Moreno, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025253 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nucave Construction Located at: 440 Avalon Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Bittner, 440 Avalon Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Ryan Bittner, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025696 Filed: Sep 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDonatePro Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LCFH Ventures LLC, 2033 San Elijo Ave #203, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/01/09 S/Forrest Howell, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024857 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greenleaf MD Located at: 1930 Cedar St, Ramona, CA San Diego 92065 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ketmed Health Management Inc, 1930 Cedar St, Ramona CA 92065 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/James Gould, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024756 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Located at: 767 Center Dr, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 3Pointe Restaurant Group – San Marcos LLC, 3608 W Southern Hills Blvd #4, Rogers AR 72758 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Rheem, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025331 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equal Parts Consulting Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-120, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equal Parts Consulting LLC, 6256 Greenwich Dr #500, San Diego CA 92122 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/11/16 S/Michael Valenzano, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025460 Filed: Sep 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco-Stream Located at: 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Hamilton, 2335 Pio Pico Dr, Carlsad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/26/16 S/Barbara Hamilton, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025226 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cut N Edge Lawn Care Services Located at: 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA San Diego 92082 Mailing Address: 29115 Valley Center Rd #K, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tirso V Ruiz, 31109 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center CA 92082 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tirso V Ruiz, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025882 Filed: Oct 04, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrusity; B. Booth Swagger Located at: 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ Creative Studios Inc, 1452 Sundance Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Jessica Springer, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025543 Filed: Sep 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buhos Media; B. Buhos Located at: 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marina Zawisza, 612 Civic Center Dr #1, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Marina Zawisza, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025138 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BAPS! Located at: 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brad Solley, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Brad Pelletier, 4753 Dalea Pl, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Brad Solley, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/16 CN 19332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025350 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escape Room; B. Escape Gameroom; C. Escape the Time Machine Located at: 2401 Vista Way #F, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Codebreakers LLC, 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Steiger, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025290 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Independent Heating + Air Conditioning Located at: 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Burdick, 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Burdick, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024754 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Rivers Partnership Located at: 4552 Oregon St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92116 Mailing Address: PO Box 528, Sacramento CA 95812 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janlee Wong, 1230 Farragut Circle, Davis CA 95618; 2. Julie Duncan, 2228 Shenandoah Pl, Davis CA 95618; 3. Linda Huang, 1922 Larkin St, San Francisco CA 94109; 4. Don Wong, 746 A 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 5. Dylan Horn, 746 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 6. Michael Horn, 385 Jayne Ave #306, Oakland CA 94610; 7. Zachary Horn, 10760 Corte de Tiburon, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/24/91 S/Janlee Wong, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024979 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craftsman Book Company; B. Craftsman Book Company Inc Located at: 6058 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craftsman Book Company of America Inc, 6058 Corte del Cerdro, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 11/02/56 S/Ben Moselle, Tina Svalina, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025267 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3Si2 Located at: 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Software Systems and Services International, Incorporated, 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 01/01/04 S/Karsten Gerhardt, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024813 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. We are a Tribe-Birth Services Located at: 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maya Fishman, 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Maya Fishman, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024706 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Located at: 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Inc, 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/01/01 S/Guillermina Castellon, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024082 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie’s Bookeeping Service Located at: 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Yanik, 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Stephanie Yanik, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024845 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2708 Loker Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/04/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024843 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2632 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 10/14/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024842 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2169 Fenton Pkwy #A107, San Diego, CA San Diego 92108 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/19/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024841 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 4839 Clairemont Blvd, San Diego, CA San Diego 92117 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 01/17/02 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024838 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 1036 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/25/04 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023409 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SBR Service by Ryan Located at: 2432 East 8th St #41, National City, CA San Diego 91950 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Morrok, 2432 East 8th St #41, National City CA 91950 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Morrok, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025129 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ramble + rue; B. ramble rue Located at: 1843 5th Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Guerin, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 2. Andrew Mortimor, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 3. Tianna Curalto, 1671 Chalcedony #3, Pacific Beach CA 92109 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 09/21/16 S/Jennifer Guerin, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025141 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M2521 Consulting; B. Solovar Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M2521 Ventures LLC, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 03/01/15 S/Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025186 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KDZ Rental Located at: 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007; 2. Thomas L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Sandra L Cordato, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023978 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ginkgo Gold; B. Ginkgo Gold Company; C. Ginkgo Gold Design; D. Ginkgo Gold Studio; E. Ginkgo Gold Creative Located at: 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: PO Box 6590, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dewi Simpson, 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Dewi Simpson, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024862 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FlagFlamesUSA.com Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego, CA San Diego 92126 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul J Berardi, 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego CA 92126 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/20/16 S/Paul J Berardi, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024794 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Busulu Designs Located at: 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin A Strait, 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas A 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 05/01/16 S/Erin A Strait, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024673 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blink and Wink Eyelash Studio Located at: 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debbie Tindall 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tindall, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025142 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bin One; B. Chip Nexus Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bin One Technologies, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 09/29/15 S.Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024430 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aria Hand and Foot Spa Located at: 1605 S Melrose #110, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Adkins, 1317 Toulon St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Bonnie Adkins, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023571 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All-Net Realty Investments Located at: 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael L Levine and Associates Inc, 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Michael L Levine, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023404 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPP Products Located at: 649 Hatfield Rd, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Utterback, 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/02/16 S/Kyle Utterback, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024672 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iPix Photo Booths Located at: 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Greenwald, 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/19/16 S/Brian Greenwald, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19270

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-023907 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. WW Consulting, Located at: 885 Requeza St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 09/22/14 and assigned File #2014-025333. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Robin L Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Dennis S Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Business is Conducted by: A Married Couple S/Robin L Wilson, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024043 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turf Clean Located at: 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Spence, 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Robert Spence, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024353 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Parlour Located at: 467 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas Blvd, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Parlour Inc, 159 Diana Sts Sp 6, Encinitas Blvd, CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Arendsen, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024581 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suhrenitee Located at: 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: PO Box 351, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tallane LLC, 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tonya Lane, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024027 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Energy Management Located at: 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92103 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ross English, 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego CA 92103 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ross English, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023894 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Poolman; B. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Located at: 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Inc, 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/31/00 S/Matthew Sorlie, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024035 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Empire Cleaning Services Located at: 711 Hoover St, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hector Granados, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563; 2. Eylin Urquia Vasquez, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563 This business is conducted by: Co-Partners The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Eylin Urquia, Hector Granados, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024003 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside’s Finest Carpet Cleaner Located at: 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex S Tordecillas, 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Alex S Tordecillas, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023804 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing Press; B. Rat Works Located at: 16496 Bernardo Center Dr #307, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephen White, 1626 Ardanza Way, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Stephen White, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023145 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neurology Associates of San Diego Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr #105, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William S Samuel, 3009 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/William S Samuel, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19260

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024108 Filed: Sep 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Go Banannas Located at: 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samira Hamideh, 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/14 S/Samira Hamideh, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023425 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colorful Crafts Located at: 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denise A Moog, 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/06/16 S/Denise A Moog, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024090 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonbon Bloom Designs Located at: 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook, CA San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vanessa Leone, 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook CA 92028 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Vanessa Leone, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023554 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accountable Plumbing Located at: 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Green, 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 03/26/06 S/Joshua D Green, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023505 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 101 Electric Located at: 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan A Abriol, 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan A Abriol, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023998 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Real Estate Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave #626, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: PO Box 72, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy Thompson, 1618 Avery Rd, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Christy Thompson, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023797 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TTC Productions; B. TTC Digital; C. Taco Truck Creative Located at: 3172 Lionshead Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eureka Media Socal LLC, 3172 Lionshead Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 10/01/13 S/David Huerta, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023997 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SW Hafer Web Design Located at: 2158 Corte Moral, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Hafer, 2158 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Steven Hafer, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022040 Filed: Aug 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Counterworks Located at: 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks, 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Roland Shany, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19237

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-021897 Filed: Aug 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smiles of La Mesa; B. Smiles of La Mesa, Dental Practice of Prasad Gonavarum, DDS, Professional Corporation Located at: 7122 University Ave, La Mesa, CA San Diego 91942 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prasad Gonavarum, DDS, Professional Corporation, 4118 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego CA 92110 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Prasad Gonavarum, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023143 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puppy Care; B. Puppy Care Carlsbad Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-415, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Young, 6550 Ponto Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/30/16 S/Christine Young, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023136 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Progressive Eats Located at: 1761 Pleasantdale Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Colin Franke, 1761 Pleasantdale Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/22/16 S/Colin Franke, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023180 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pamela Giles, Marriage and Family Therapy Counseling Located at: 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Giles, 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Pamela Giles, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023851 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miramar Information Systems Located at: 3136 Via Alicante #A, La Jolla, CA San Diego 92037 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Forbes, 3136 Via Alicante #A, La Jolla CA 92037 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/07/16 S/Matthew Forbes, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023680 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk Genius Located at: 1756 Aryana Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ley & Son LLC, 1756 Aryana Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Eunjoo Chang, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023507 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kranz Properties Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd #100-19, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kranz Properties Inc, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd #100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Lori E Kranz, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19229

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-023910 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Just Be It; B. JustBeIt Org, Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 05/11/12 and assigned File #2012-013220. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA 92078 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation S/Ernest J Jubela, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023592 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imagine Harmony Located at: 1701 Bush St 8N, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr #749, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dale R Duvall, 1701 Bush St 8N, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Dale R Duvall, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023686 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hapi Woman Yoga & Enrichment Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-287, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Artman, 6938 Batiquitos Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shauna Artman, 6938 Batiquitos Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Michael Artman, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-021953 Filed: Aug 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flick of the Wrist Lash Studio; B. Flick of the Wrist Located at: 285 N El Camino Real #100-21, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beverly Truong, 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069; 2, Henry Truong, 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Beverly Truong, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022065 Filed: Aug 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fix My 1040; B. Kick Ass Tax Located at: 1155 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 2224, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Berg, 1155 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Erin Berg, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022107 Filed: Aug 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitz Nonprofit Consulting Located at: 377 Juniper Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Renee Fitzgerald, 377 Juniper Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/04 S/Renee Fitzgerald, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023394 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duran Handyman Services Located at: 3627 9th St, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezequiel Duran Jr, 3627 9th St, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/02/16 S/Ezequiel Duran Jr, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023430 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Baby Co Located at: 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Pierce, 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Pierce, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023913 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BE IT; B. BeIt.org Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/16/16 S/Ernest J Jubela, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023270 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alpha Deck Located at: 3820 Elijah Ct #221, San Diego, CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alpha Deck Incorporated, 3820 Elijah Ct #221, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 05/20/16 S/Shoichiro Masui, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19219