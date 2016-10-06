Encinitas taps Del Mar for assistant city manager

ENCINITAS — Encinitas recently announced the hiring of Del Mar’s assistant city manager for the same position in Encinitas.

Mark Delin, who worked for Del Mar for eight years, was recently hired to essentially be Encinitas City Manager Karen Brust’s second in command.

Delin and Brust are familiar with one another, as Delin served under Brust during her stint as Del Mar’s city manager from 2007 to 2011.

“Mark’s passion for the environment coupled with his extensive senior management experience and advanced education in environmental sciences will further the City’s achievement of its environmental initiatives,” Brust said.

“At the same time, his customer service ethic and willingness to serve and listen to the community will support the needs of all five communities within Encinitas and be an asset for the organization.”

The city had been searching for an assistant city manager since February, when the council approved Brust’s management plan that called for the city to reclassify a vacant deputy city manager position to essentially a second-in-command role.

At the time, Councilwoman Lisa Shaffer in her newsletter to her supporters said she “strongly supported filling this position, something I wish previous City Manager (Gus) Vina had done.”

“The Assistant CM position will be able to supervise the administrative staff and reduce the number of direct reports to the CM,” Shaffer wrote. “S/he can also bring expertise that complements the City Manager’s strengths.”

In Del Mar, Delin managed public safety, finance, water and sewer rates, human resources, risk management, solid waste and recycling, real estate and leases and contracts.

Before Del Mar, Delin was a senior manager in the San Diego County Water Authority’s finance department. He also served in positions in Ventura County and with the State of Missouri.

He has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master’s degree in plant and soil science from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a master’s of Business Administration from the University of Missouri, Columbia.