Coastal mobility meetings continue

ENCINITAS — Encinitas officials are looking for residents’ feedback on the future of the city’s three-mile coastal corridor through a series of community workshops, beginning tonight at Paul Ecke Central Elementary School.

The city is gathering the input as part of its Coastal Mobility and Livability Study, a city-sponsored visioning process that invites residents, businesses, and other community members to work together to create a new vision for mobility connections and quality of life improvements along the coastal corridor.

In short, the study will help the city plan how to improve moving people up and down the coastline and across the parallel railroad corridor.

Among the topics being discussed at the meetings include double tracking at the San Elijo and Batiquitos Lagoons, the Chesterfield Drive Rail Crossing, the proposed Montgomery at-grade pedestrian crossing, the proposed El Portal grade separated crossing, the proposed Grandview grade separated crossing, crossing Improvements, other crossing alternatives, the Coastal Rail Trail, quiet zones and wayside horns, the Leucadia Streetscape, parking, drainage improvements, landscaping and other amenities, such as public art.

The input the city receives at the meetings and through online solicitation will be used to create a series of concept alternatives for the corridor that the city will present to the public next spring.

The city will then narrow down the alternatives, which will be used to future city decisions involving the corridor.

The meetings are as follows:

Tonight: Leucadia: Paul Ecke Central Elementary 185 Union Street, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday: Cardiff Elementary 1888 Montgomery Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 8, Old Encinitas: Encinitas Library 540 Cornish Drive, 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 15, Olivenhain Town Hall 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 17, New Encinitas: Flora Vista Elementary 1690 Wandering Road, 6-8 p.m.