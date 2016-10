Weavers, spinners, looms and alpacas were all a part of the Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta on the grounds of the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista.

Fiber artists showcased their works and the methods used to make them.

The Palomar Handweavers’ Guild, a group of about 45 members, meet regularly at the Weavers Building at the museum property, which is filled with working looms. Visit vistafiberartsfiesta.com for more information.