Hoist a stein at annual Oktoberfest

CARLSBAD — Holiday Park will be filled with lederhosen, sausages and, of course, beer as part of the annual Oktoberfest.

The 33rd annual event runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and features contests for best-dressed boy and girl, fräulein and man, yodeling and more.

As for entertainment, attendees will be treated to the music of DJ Efraim Nunez, keyboardist Faith Page, the Bluebirds and The Last Call. A pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, face painting, a fire engine and caricature artist will also be featured.

Two meals are highlighted this year, the traditional course of bratwurst, sausage with potato salad and sauerkraut and grilled chicken and sides.

Food options also include pumpkin pie and fudge, apple strudel, hot dogs, pretzels, kettle korn and cotton candy, to name a few.

The event began in 1982 as a fundraiser to help the late Glenn McComas, a former Carlsbad City Councilmember and Rotarian who became paralyzed from the neck down after falling off a ladder. The two Rotarian clubs came together to raise funds to renovate McComas’ house to accommodate his disability so he could return home from the V.A Hospital. Rotarians not only raised the money, but accomplished all of the remodeling.

Now, the yearly Oktoberfest donates money raised from the event to various local charities and community service organizations.

Several messages were left with the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club, but not returned.

A free shuttle service is also provided from the southwest corner of The Shoppes at Carlsbad mall at 20-minute intervals. First shuttle departs at 11:30 a.m. and the last at 10:30 p.m.