More possible victims come forward in assault case

ESCONDIDO — Escondido police investigators are interviewing another possible victim concerning the alleged sexual battery case against Jeremy Vague.

According to Lt. Justin Murphy, police were contacted by a witness on behalf of a victim following a press conference last week announcing Vague’s arrest. Murphy said the alleged crime took place in early September in Encinitas.

The witness gave police a statement in the victim’s stead, he added, although both have been interviewed.

In addition, Murphy said the parent of another possible victim, a 14-year-old juvenile, has been identified by police and they are currently investigating those claims.

Vague, 37, of San Marcos was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on several felony charges including kidnapping and sexual assault. He is suspected of assaulting at least three women, two of which were students at Palomar College, after picking them up using the ride sharing apps Uber and Lyft. Murphy said Vague was driving for Lyft in the Encinitas case.

Vague pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his court appearance last week.

Murphy explained police are still investigating the latest accusations and are in discussions with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office about possible charges against Vague, although none have been filed.

Murphy, as he said last week, believes there may be additional victims and urges them to come forward to hold Vague accountable.

He said it is difficult for victims to come forward as they suffer from trauma and fear. However, Murphy said the Escondido Police Department is sensitive to those possible victims, but wants their help to ensure Vague is held accountable for his alleged crimes.

Vague drove a blue 2014 Town & Country minivan.

He’s accused of three other sexual assaults stemming from incidents on Sept. 7 and Sept. 16.

On Sept. 7, Vague was working for Lyft and is alleged to have assaulted two women, one a 19-year-old. He is accused of groping the women, Murphy said.

On Sept. 16, an 18-year-old Palomar College student in San Marcos hailed an Uber service, which Vague was the driver. Authorities allege Vague turned off the application and took the woman to an alternate destination where he sexual penetrated her with his hand.

Another female Palomar College student, meanwhile, avoided Vague’s attempt to lure her into his vehicle on Sept. 6 when she refused to accept a ride, Murphy said. He explained the woman had not used either Uber or Lyft to hail a ride.

Both companies said last week Vague is no longer employed for them, according to media reports.

In addition, Vague played one season of college basketball at Utah State, according the team’s website, and coached girls basketball at Calvin Christian High School in Escondido for several years, according to reports.

He is 7-feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.