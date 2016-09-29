19-year-old killed by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR — On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train just north of 13th Street, according to Sheriff’s deputies.

The medical examiner has since identified the teen as Javad Hedayarzadeh, a Poway resident.

A little after 9 p.m. on Sept. 24, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Train, heading north at about 40 miles per hour, began activating the warning horn and bright light flashing system as the train’s engineer observed three pedestrians near the tracks, according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Hedayarzadeh was struck and killed as he was apparently utilizing the camera on his mobile device, according to the release.

Hedayarzadeh, with two other friends, all young males, according to Sgt. Richard George, didn’t move away from the tracks as the train approached.

The other two males were uninjured, said George.