La Costa Film Festival announces lineup

CARLSBAD — The lineup is ready and the days are counting down to the premier of the La Costa Film Festival.

The festival will open Oct. 13 with a screening of “Three Days in August” and close on Oct. 16 with “Claire in Motion,” while other highlights of the four-day event include honoring two-time Golden Globe nominee Chris Noth and a special 3D showing of “Top Gun” to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, according to a press release.

Screenings will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort, Cinépolis and Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium at the Dove Library.

On Oct. 14, Noth will be the first recipient of the La Costa Film Festival’s Shining Star Award on the occasion of a year in which the actor has shined in distinctive performances in television and film, most recently the critically acclaimed independent film “White Girl” and shows like “The Good Wife” and “Tyrant.”

The award presentation and “Under the Stars” conversation reflecting on Noth’s celebrated career will offer a rare opportunity to hear him discuss his signature characters and performances from shows like “Law and Order,” “Sex and the City,” and “The Good Wife.”

As for the films, the narrative, or feature length, selections consist of eight films including “Top Gun,” but feature movies such as “Search Engines,” “Birds of Passage,” “Aka Nadia” and “It Had to be You.”

Documentary selections include “Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story,” “The Hollywood Shorties,” “The Founders,” “South Bureau Homicide” and “Café Nagler.”

The official short program features three films from local high schools and three college entries.

Carlsbad High School’s film, “Crop Swap” is directed by Haylie Bantle, while Buena Vista High School and director Adam Russell was selected for “168 Hours.” Other shorts include “A New Home” and “The Bathtub.”

In total, 20 feature and 23 short films will appear along with filmmaker panels, juries and the Reel Pitch competition.

For more, visit the festivals website at lacostafilmfestival.org.