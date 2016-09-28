Legal Notices, September 30, 2016

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas CD17A Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, until 3:00 p.m., October 19, 2016. Envelopes should state “Sealed bid of Project CS16G. Do not open until 3:00 p.m. on October 19, 2016.” Bids should be addressed to: Kathy Hollywood City Clerk 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 At 3:00 p.m., the bids will be publicly opened by the City Clerk and read aloud, for performing the work as follows: Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas CD17A WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, grading, asphalt concrete pavement, installing catch basins, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install catch basins within these sump areas. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $50,000

COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within twenty five (25) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Friday, September 30th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids . To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes upon the blank forms furnished by the City. No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, October 13, 2016. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least five business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Matt Widelski at mwidelski@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Glenn Pruim, PE Director of Public Works DATE: September 30, 2016 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19311

City of Encinitas Planning and Building Department NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT The Planning and Building Department of the City of Encinitas is currently reviewing the following Administrative Application that requires an administrative hearing. The application submittal is available for your review during regular business hours, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed alternate Fridays and Holidays (10/7, 10/21 etc.). PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2016 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Union School District Farm Lab CASE NO.: 15-324 CDP FILING DATE: December 22, 2015 APPLICANT: Encinitas Union School District LOCATION: 441 Quail Gardens Dr. (APN 254-663-01) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests approval of a Coastal Development Permit for an expansion to an existing educational Farm Lab to include two re-locatable classroom buildings, a re-locatable restroom, a harvest barn, a hoop house, gazebo, and various types of plants, gardens, fruit trees and wetland habitat area. The property is located within the Public/Semi-Public Zone of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, the Cultural/Natural Resource Overlay Zone and the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2016, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review period, if additional information is not required, the Planning and Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. An appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning and Building Department may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within ten (10) business days following the close of the City’s appeal period. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal period. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. For further information, contact Anna Yentile, Associate Planner at (760) 633-2724, or by e-mail at ayentile@encinitasca.gov; or the Planning & Building Department at (760) 633-2710, or by e-mail at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. 09/30/16 CN 19308

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: COUNCIL CHAMBERS ENCINITAS CIVIC CENTER 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 12th, 2016 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the introduction of Ordinance 2016-10 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Repealing Chapter 23.12 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Amending Title 23 to Adopt a New Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction), Adopting the 2016 California Building Standards Code, Including the 2016 California Administrative Code, the 2016 California Building Code, the 2016 California Residential Code, the 2016 California Electrical Code, the 2016 California Mechanical Code, the 2016 California Plumbing Code, the 2016 California Energy Code, the 2016 California Historical Building Code, the 2016 California Existing Building Code, the 2016 California Green Building Code and the 2016 California Reference Standards Code, and Local Amendments and Related Findings.” ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City Council finds in its independent judgment that the proposed amendment to the Encinitas Municipal Code to adopt State uniform codes is exempt from environmental review as per Section 15378(b)(5) of the CEQA Guidelines since the activity in question is not considered a “project” as defined therein. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. This action entails adoption of State mandated Building Codes that are enforceable upon the City. Minor amendments will not have a significant effect on the environment because the strengthened requirements reduce hazards and accommodate features to reduced environmental effects. The City Council therefore finds that there is no possibility that the minor local amendments may have a significant effect on the environment; therefore pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines the activity is exempt from the provisions of CEQA. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the October 12, 2016 City Council Meeting on Thursday, October 6, 2016. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force on January 1, 2017. For further information, please contact Kerry Kusiak, Senior Planner II, at 760-633-2719, or by email at kkusiak@encinitasca.gov. 09/301/6 CN 19307

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA – City Council Chambers

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2015 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed above to consider findings related to the unexpended fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreation Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and review the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. The City Council will consider adoption of Resolution 2016-89 to make findings related to the unexpended fund balances of development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Recreational Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, RTCIP (Regional Arterial System), Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities and acceptance of the Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments is available for review at the City Clerk’s office. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19282

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-618474-AB Order No.: 8425728 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. T.S. No.: 2014-03545-CA A.P.N.:162-520-54-00 Property Address: 4193 Diamond Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/12/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. T.S. No. 039985-CA APN: 256-412-68-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/31/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/31/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0775185, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RAYMOND D. SPHIRE, JR. AND, LESLIE T. SPHIRE, TRUSTEES OF THE SPHIRE FAMILY LIVING TRUST, UNDER DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED OCTOBER 31, 2001 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081

T.S. No. 012605-CA APN: 216-063-25-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/24/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/28/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0457280, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES R. ROOHAN, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081

T.S. No. 037849-CA APN: 222-561-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/24/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0462223, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TREVOR Q CODDINGTON, AND JENNIFER L CODDINGTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-734837-HL Order No.: 95514664 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. APN: 167-472-02-00 TS No: CA01000114-16 TO No: 95310042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 2, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 17, 2016 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on February 9, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0097295 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by TODD KURVERS, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FIRST FRANKLIN A DIVISION OF NAT. T.S. No. 044580-CA APN: 167-511-57-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE担 SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/17/2016 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/19/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0274414, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TERRY J SIMPKINS JR, AND MICHELLE A SIMPKINS, HUSBAND AND WIFE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081

APN: 161-652-11-00 TS No: CA05001748-15-1 TO No: 8606746 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 28, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 14, 2016 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. APN: 159-033-29-00 TS No: CA06000034-16-1 TO No: 8639414 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 11, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 31, 2016 at 10:30 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. APN: 158-312-23-00 TS No: CA08000618-15-1 TO No: 120203655 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 22, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 17, 2016 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 26, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0739561, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by MATTHEW D. T.S. No. 043365-CA APN: 214-353-17-50 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/1/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th, 2016 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Jaime Morales Misc. Household Goods. Jaime Morales Alvarado Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Ortiz Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Jr Ortiz Misc. Household Goods. Fernando Ortiz Jr Misc. Household Goods. Adrians N Bekeris Misc. Household Goods. Adrians Namejs Bekeris Misc. Household Goods. Teresa Tapia Misc. Household Goods. Alan Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Alan J Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Alan James Reyes Misc. Household Goods. Marie Cox Misc. Household Goods. Marie S Cox Misc. Household Goods. Maria Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Maria C Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Maria Cristina Pedroza Misc. Household Goods. Garrett Scott Misc. Household Goods. Garrett Joseph Scott Misc. Household Goods. Jonathan Shepersky Misc. Household Goods. Jonathan David Shepersky Misc. Household Goods. Walt W Turner Misc. Household Goods. Walt Wayne Turner Misc. Household Goods. Kenneth A Brothers Misc. Household Goods. Kenneth Allen Brothers Misc. Household Goods. Patrick Johnston Misc. Household Goods. Patrick D Johnston Misc. Household Goods. Glen Barneson Trailer with Household Goods Thomas C Heslop Misc. Household Goods.Thomas Charles Heslop Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique R Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Reyes Jr Hernandez Misc. Household Goods. Enrique Reyes Hernandez Jr Misc. Household Goods. Beth G Gness Misc. Household Goods. Elizabeth G Gness Misc. Household Goods. Elizabeth Grace Gness Misc. Household Goods. Maria E Rodriguez Misc. Household Goods. Maria Eustacia Rodriguez Misc. Household Goods. Britteny Willden Misc. Household Goods. Britteny J Willden Misc. Household Goods. Britteny Jean Willden Misc. Household Goods. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19310

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Gery Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery R. Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery Richard Krische Millwork and Panel Processing Machine Gery Krische Trailer Gery R Krische Trailer Gery Richard Krische Trailer Ann Farley Vehicle Ann M. Farley Vehicle Ann Marie Farley Vehicle Mark Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Mark A Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Mark Andrew Klippel Air Conditioner & Heating parts Klippel Andrew Mark Air Conditioner & Heating parts Klippel Mark Air Conditioner & Heating parts Maritza Morales Misc. Household Items Maritza B Morales Misc. Household Items Maritza Banuelos Morales Misc. Household Items Krystal Carole Plouffe Misc. Household items Krystal Plouffe Misc. Household items Frank Tanacio isc. Household items

Francisco Godio Tanacio Misc. Household items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19309

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th 2016 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Lilly M Zaragoza Misc. Household Items Lilly Melissa Zaragoza Misc. Household Items Chris Sanford Misc. Household Items Christopher Sanford Misc. Household Items Christopher Arthur Sanford Misc. Household Items Guido Corte Misc. Household Items Guido A Corte Misc. Household Items Barbara Barron Misc. Household Items Barbara Lea Barron Misc. Household Items Austin Ballard Misc. Household items Austin James Ballard. Misc. Household items William J Musser Misc. Household items Brittany Rice Misc. Household items Brittany Elizabeth Rice. Misc. Household items Renee Turner. Misc. Household items Renee Athe Turner. Misc. Household items Brad Peterson. Vehicle Brad Bruce Peterson. Vehicle Joel Jacko. Vehicle Joel Norman Jacko. Vehicle All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19306

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on October 13th, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Nancy Kibbe Misc. Household items Amber Jacobson Misc. Household items Amber Lee Jacobson Misc. Household items Katie Cahoon Misc. Household items Katie Jacklyn Cahoon Misc. Household items Cheryl Myers Misc. Household items Cheryl A Myers Misc. Household items Cheryl Ann Myers Misc. Household items Jeni M Fendler

Misc. Household items Jeni Marie Fendler Misc. Household items Miguel A Regalado Misc. Household items Miguel Angel Regalado Misc. Household items Justin Lanasa Misc. Household items Justin D Lanasa Misc. Household items Richard Berry

Misc. Household items Richard Niel Berry Misc. Household items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19305

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00033408-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cody Quoc Pham filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Cody Quoc Pham changed to proposed name Minh Quoc Nguyen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Nov 18, 2016 at 9:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 26, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19285

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM GLEN SIMMONS JR Case# 37-2016-00032597-PR-PW-CTL (IMAGED) To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of William Glen Simmons Jr. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Skete Simmons in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nikki Smth Simmons be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Craig Gross – Goodwin Brown Gross & Lovelace LLP 4225 Executive Square #370 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.750.3580 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19284

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ARNE HEMMING HOLM Case No. 37-2016-00026268-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, credi-tors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ARNE HEMMING HOLM A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Mikael Koltai in the Superior Court of California, County of SAN DIEGO. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Mikael Koltai be appointed as personal repre-sentative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are availa-ble for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent admin-istration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held on Nov. 10, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. No. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objec-tions with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the dece-dent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative ap-pointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of let-ters to a general personal repre-sentative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal deliv-ery to you of a notice under sec-tion 9052 of the California Pro-bate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as pro-vided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: MIKAEL KOLTAI ESQ 5020 CAMPUS DR NEWPORT BEACH CA 92660 CN929715 HOLM Sep 30, Oct 7,14, 2016 CN 19281

Notice of Public Sale of Abandoned Personal Property Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stow It Storage, 215 Bent Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 will sell by competitive bidding on or after Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Stow It Storage, 215 Bent Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 property belonging to: Garcia, Luis; Hofherr, Donald; Navarro, Stephen; Sanchez, Christopher; Van Meter, Steven. Property stored and to be auctioned can be, but shall not be limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, tools or similar equipment and clothing. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, Bond #0434194, 760-724-0423. 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19280

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE HAROLD L. HALL AND MARGARET L. HALL REVOCABLE INTERVIVOS TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 1, 1979 BY: Margaret L. Hall, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Harold L. Hall, Trustee of the Harold L. Hall and Margaret L. Hall Revocable Intervivos Trust Agreement dated May 1, 1979, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: 9/20/2016 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Harold L. Hall Pub. … 2016 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 19253Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 09/23/16, 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19273

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY P. EAST CASE # 37-2016-00032320-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jerry P. East, Jerry Paul East. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mark Schulman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mark Schulman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Mark Schulman 336 Bon Air Center #239

Greenbrae CA 94904 Telephone: 415.874.5683 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19253

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00032057-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name Kuttaratyreach TyReach Ung changed to proposed name Sastamonytyreach Ung. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:30 a.m Dept 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 15, 2016 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19252

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00007395-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Heath Carr aka Heath Ashley Carr aka Heath A. Carr and individual and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Financial Services Vehicle Trust, by and through its servicer, BMW Financial Services NA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, as administered by its Roll-Royce Motor Cars Financial Services Division. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice – Central Division The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Rebecca A Caley SBN# 131997 Caley & Associates 265 S. Randolph Ave #270 Brea, CA 92821-5777 Telephone: 714.529.1400 Date: (Fecha), 03/04/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Newlan, Deputy Adjunto) 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19250

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA In the Matter of the Estate of: DUDLEY B. MOORE, Deceased. Case No. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Holly Herrera has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative c/o C. Kyle Brown, Esq., Loose, Brown, Hobkirk & Callahan, P.C., 11240 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 110, Phoenix, Arizona, 85028-1653. Dated: August 29, 2016. /s/ Holly Herrera LOOSE, BROWN, HOBKIRK & CALLAHAN, P.C. Bys/s C. Kyle Brown, Esq. 11240 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 110 Phoenix, Arizona 85028-1653 (602) 971-4800 09/23/16, 09/30/16, 10/07/16 CN 19246

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD WAYNE CREWS CASE# 37-2016-00030758-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard Wayne Crews. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Elizabeth Crews in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Elizabeth Crews be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 13, 2016 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Daniel K Printz, Esq. 462 Stevens Ave #201 Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.519.8020 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19218

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2016-00031104-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Shawn Kristen Bonney filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Shawn Kristen Bonney change to proposed name: Shawn C Murray. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 1, 2016 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 8, 2016 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025350 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Escape Room; B. Escape Gameroom; C. Escape the Time Machine Located at: 2401 Vista Way #F, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Codebreakers LLC, 4016 Alto St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Steiger, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025290 Filed: Sep 27, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Independent Heating + Air Conditioning Located at: 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Burdick, 2879 Woodridge Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Burdick, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024754 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Rivers Partnership Located at: 4552 Oregon St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92116 Mailing Address: PO Box 528, Sacramento CA 95812 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janlee Wong, 1230 Farragut Circle, Davis CA 95618; 2. Julie Duncan, 2228 Shenandoah Pl, Davis CA 95618; 3. Linda Huang, 1922 Larkin St, San Francisco CA 94109; 4. Don Wong, 746 A 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 5. Dylan Horn, 746 9th Ave, San Francisco CA 94118; 6. Michael Horn, 385 Jayne Ave #306, Oakland CA 94610; 7. Zachary Horn, 10760 Corte de Tiburon, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/24/91 S/Janlee Wong, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024979 Filed: Sep 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Craftsman Book Company; B. Craftsman Book Company Inc Located at: 6058 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craftsman Book Company of America Inc, 6058 Corte del Cerdro, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 11/02/56 S/Ben Moselle, Tina Svalina, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025267 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3Si2 Located at: 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Software Systems and Services International, Incorporated, 1902 Wright Pl #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 01/01/04 S/Karsten Gerhardt, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024813 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. We are a Tribe-Birth Services Located at: 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maya Fishman, 1811 Avenida Josefa, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Maya Fishman, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024706 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Located at: 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tortilleria Mi Rancho Inc, 426 W 2nd Ave #E, Escondido CA 92025 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/01/01 S/Guillermina Castellon, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024082 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie’s Bookeeping Service Located at: 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Yanik, 2934 Corte Pedro, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Stephanie Yanik, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024845 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2708 Loker Ave, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/04/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024843 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2632 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 10/14/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024842 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 2169 Fenton Pkwy #A107, San Diego, CA San Diego 92108 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 11/19/07 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024841 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 4839 Clairemont Blvd, San Diego, CA San Diego 92117 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 01/17/02 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024838 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sports Clips Located at: 1036 W Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA San Diego 92025 Mailing Address: 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SCJM2, LLC, 3581 Corte Castillo, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/25/04 S/Robin M Chamberlain, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023409 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SBR Service by Ryan Located at: 2432 East 8th St #41, National City, CA San Diego 91950 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Morrok, 2432 East 8th St #41, National City CA 91950 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Morrok, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025129 Filed: Sep 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ramble + rue; B. ramble rue Located at: 1843 5th Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Guerin, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 2. Andrew Mortimor, 1818 Granada #1, San Diego CA 92102; 3. Tianna Curalto, 1671 Chalcedony #3, Pacific Beach CA 92109 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 09/21/16 S/Jennifer Guerin, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025141 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M2521 Consulting; B. Solovar Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M2521 Ventures LLC, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 03/01/15 S/Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025186 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KDZ Rental Located at: 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007; 2. Thomas L Cordato, 1492 Summit Ave, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Sandra L Cordato, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023978 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ginkgo Gold; B. Ginkgo Gold Company; C. Ginkgo Gold Design; D. Ginkgo Gold Studio; E. Ginkgo Gold Creative Located at: 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: PO Box 6590, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dewi Simpson, 1792 Avenida Vista Labera, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Dewi Simpson, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024862 Filed: Sep 21, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FlagFlamesUSA.com Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego, CA San Diego 92126 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul J Berardi, 10771 Black Mountain Rd #23, San Diego CA 92126 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/20/16 S/Paul J Berardi, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024794 Filed: Sep 20, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Busulu Designs Located at: 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin A Strait, 722 Rihely Pl, Encinitas A 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 05/01/16 S/Erin A Strait, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024673 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blink and Wink Eyelash Studio Located at: 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debbie Tindall 2804 Cacatua St #A, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tindall, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-025142 Filed: Sep 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bin One; B. Chip Nexus Located at: 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bin One Technologies, 1080 Darwin Dr #100, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 09/29/15 S.Dan Hamling, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024430 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aria Hand and Foot Spa Located at: 1605 S Melrose #110, Vista, CA San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Adkins, 1317 Toulon St, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 07/21/16 S/Bonnie Adkins, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/16 CN 19286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023571 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All-Net Realty Investments Located at: 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael L Levine and Associates Inc, 10757 El Caballo Ave, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Michael L Levine, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023404 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPP Products Located at: 649 Hatfield Rd, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Utterback, 3750 Glen Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/02/16 S/Kyle Utterback, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024672 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iPix Photo Booths Located at: 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Greenwald, 2105 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/19/16 S/Brian Greenwald, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19270

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-023907 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. WW Consulting, Located at: 885 Requeza St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 09/22/14 and assigned File #2014-025333. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Robin L Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Dennis S Wilson, 4025 Baldwin Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 The Business is Conducted by: A Married Couple S/Robin L Wilson, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024043 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turf Clean Located at: 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Spence, 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Robert Spence, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024353 Filed: Sep 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Parlour Located at: 467 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas Blvd, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Parlour Inc, 159 Diana Sts Sp 6, Encinitas Blvd, CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Arendsen, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024581 Filed: Sep 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suhrenitee Located at: 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: PO Box 351, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tallane LLC, 7362 Escallonia Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Tonya Lane, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024027 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Energy Management Located at: 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92103 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ross English, 4056 ½ Georgia St, San Diego CA 92103 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ross English, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023894 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Poolman; B. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Located at: 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Poolman Service and Repair Inc, 2092 Truesdell Ln, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/31/00 S/Matthew Sorlie, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024035 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Empire Cleaning Services Located at: 711 Hoover St, Escondido, CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hector Granados, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563; 2. Eylin Urquia Vasquez, 39216 Flamingo Bay #C, Murrieta CA 92563 This business is conducted by: Co-Partners The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Eylin Urquia, Hector Granados, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024003 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside’s Finest Carpet Cleaner Located at: 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex S Tordecillas, 2012 S Tremont St #3, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Alex S Tordecillas, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023804 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing Press; B. Rat Works Located at: 16496 Bernardo Center Dr #307, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephen White, 1626 Ardanza Way, San Diego CA 92127 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Stephen White, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023145 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neurology Associates of San Diego Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr #105, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William S Samuel, 3009 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/William S Samuel, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19260

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024108 Filed: Sep 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Go Banannas Located at: 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samira Hamideh, 813 Nordahl Rd #D, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/14 S/Samira Hamideh, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023425 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colorful Crafts Located at: 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denise A Moog, 3364 Grand Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/06/16 S/Denise A Moog, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-024090 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonbon Bloom Designs Located at: 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook, CA San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vanessa Leone, 2311 Susanna Ct, Fallbrook CA 92028 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/01/16 S/Vanessa Leone, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023554 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accountable Plumbing Located at: 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Green, 746 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 03/26/06 S/Joshua D Green, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023505 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 101 Electric Located at: 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan A Abriol, 234 S Freeman St #A, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Ryan A Abriol, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/16 CN 19255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023998 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunrise Real Estate Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave #626, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: PO Box 72, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy Thompson, 1618 Avery Rd, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Christy Thompson, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023797 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TTC Productions; B. TTC Digital; C. Taco Truck Creative Located at: 3172 Lionshead Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eureka Media Socal LLC, 3172 Lionshead Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 10/01/13 S/David Huerta, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023997 Filed: Sep 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SW Hafer Web Design Located at: 2158 Corte Moral, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Hafer, 2158 Corte Moral, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Steven Hafer, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022040 Filed: Aug 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Counterworks Located at: 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks, 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Roland Shany, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19237

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-021897 Filed: Aug 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smiles of La Mesa; B. Smiles of La Mesa, Dental Practice of Prasad Gonavarum, DDS, Professional Corporation Located at: 7122 University Ave, La Mesa, CA San Diego 91942 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prasad Gonavarum, DDS, Professional Corporation, 4118 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego CA 92110 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Prasad Gonavarum, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023143 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puppy Care; B. Puppy Care Carlsbad Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-415, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Young, 6550 Ponto Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/30/16 S/Christine Young, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19235

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023136 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Progressive Eats Located at: 1761 Pleasantdale Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Colin Franke, 1761 Pleasantdale Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/22/16 S/Colin Franke, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023180 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pamela Giles, Marriage and Family Therapy Counseling Located at: 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Giles, 335 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Pamela Giles, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022964 Filed: Aug 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc; B. OMHA; C. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Located at: 200 N El Camino Real #138, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: PO Box 642, San Luis Rey CA 92068 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance Inc, 200 N El Cmaino Real #138, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 07/30/04 S/Barry JG Horton, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023851 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miramar Information Systems Located at: 3136 Via Alicante #A, La Jolla, CA San Diego 92037 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Forbes, 3136 Via Alicante #A, La Jolla CA 92037 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/07/16 S/Matthew Forbes, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023680 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk Genius Located at: 1756 Aryana Dr, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ley & Son LLC, 1756 Aryana Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Eunjoo Chang, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023507 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kranz Properties Located at: 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd #100-19, San Diego, CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kranz Properties Inc, 4455 Murphy Canyon Rd #100-19, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Lori E Kranz, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19229

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2016-023910 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Just Be It; B. JustBeIt Org, Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On; 05/11/12 and assigned File #2012-013220. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA 92078 The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation S/Ernest J Jubela, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023592 Filed: Sep 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imagine Harmony Located at: 1701 Bush St 8N, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92058 Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr #749, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dale R Duvall, 1701 Bush St 8N, Oceanside CA 92058 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Dale R Duvall, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023686 Filed: Sep 08, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hapi Woman Yoga & Enrichment Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-287, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Artman, 6938 Batiquitos Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shauna Artman, 6938 Batiquitos Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Michael Artman, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-021953 Filed: Aug 18, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flick of the Wrist Lash Studio; B. Flick of the Wrist Located at: 285 N El Camino Real #100-21, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beverly Truong, 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069; 2, Henry Truong, 420 W San Marcos Blvd #150, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Beverly Truong, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022065 Filed: Aug 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fix My 1040; B. Kick Ass Tax Located at: 1155 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 2224, Carlsbad CA 92018 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Berg, 1155 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Erin Berg, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022107 Filed: Aug 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitz Nonprofit Consulting Located at: 377 Juniper Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Renee Fitzgerald, 377 Juniper Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/01/04 S/Renee Fitzgerald, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023394 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duran Handyman Services Located at: 3627 9th St, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezequiel Duran Jr, 3627 9th St, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 09/02/16 S/Ezequiel Duran Jr, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023430 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Baby Co Located at: 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff, CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Pierce, 709 Cathy Ln, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Pierce, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023913 Filed: Sep 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BE IT; B. BeIt.org Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr #101, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 03/16/16 S/Ernest J Jubela, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023270 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alpha Deck Located at: 3820 Elijah Ct #221, San Diego, CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alpha Deck Incorporated, 3820 Elijah Ct #221, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 05/20/16 S/Shoichiro Masui, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07/16 CN 19219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023389 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bark of the Town Mobile Dog Grooming Located at: 1034 Turnstone Way, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Webber, 1034 Turnstone Way, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Webber, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022894 Filed: Aug 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vivienne Tyler Photography Located at: 2706 Glasgow Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Scolman, 2706 Glasgow Dr, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Michelle Scolman, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023388 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rush Coffee; B. The Rush Coffee Truck Located at: 1359 Sky Ridge Ct, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: PO Box 2807, San Marcos CA 92079 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Clarice Oksayan, 1359 Sky Ridge Ct, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Clarice Oksayan, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023236 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal DEV LLC Located at: 6297 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SoCal DEV LLC, 6297 Via Trato, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 09/01/16 S/Danilo C Camino Jr, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022413 Filed: Aug 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simons Consulting Located at: 2036 Buena Village Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey J Simons, 2036 Buena Village Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/08/16 S/Jeffrey J Simnons, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022399 Filed: Aug 24, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simons Family Orchard Located at: 2036 Buena Village Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey J Simons, 2036 Buena Village Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 01/08/16 S/Jeffrey Simnons, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023177 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Repower SDS Roofing; B. SDS Roofing Located at: 9380 Activity Rd #A, San Diego, CA San Diego 92126 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KBI Electric Inc, 9380 Activity Rd #A, San Diego CA 92126 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business was: 02/01/14 S/Ian Frisch, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023216 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On-Site Dental Hygiene Practice of Sanaz Azimi, RDHAP Located at: 430 Via Cruz, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: PO Box 4812, Oceanside CA 92052 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sanaz Azimi Sadjadi, 430 Via Cruz, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Sanaz Azimi Sadjadi, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022765 Filed: Aug 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnolia Landscape Located at: 901 Magnolia Ave, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Francisco Cruz, 901 Magnolia Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Francisco Cruz, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022762 Filed: Aug 26, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Light the Way Located at: 1712 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: PO Box 231159, Encinitas CA 92023 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip C Rubbo, 1712 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: 08/08/08 S/Philip C Rubbo, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023280 Filed: Sep 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEGOLAND Vacations California Located at: 1 LEGOLAND Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Merlin Entertainments Short Breaks LLC, 1 LEGOLAND Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business was: 08/01/16 S/Peter Ronchetti, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023039 Filed: Aug 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. High Tide Pool & Spa Located at: 470 Hillway Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Grandis, 470 Hillway Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/David Grandis, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023326 Filed: Sep 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. h2otanksolutions Located at: 10469 Roselle St, San Diego, CA San Diego 92121 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mike Callahan, 10469 Roselle St, San Diego CA 92121 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Mike Callahan, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022144 Filed: Aug 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Global Graphiti Located at: 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: PO Box 230492, 1150 Garden View Rd, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharon Goldstone, 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Goldstone, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-022159 Filed: Aug 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compass Healing Project Located at: 570 Laguna Dr, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie R Cooney, 501 S Cleveland St #E, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Ryan Cooney, 501 S Cleveland St #E, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business was: 08/22/16 S/Natalie R Cooney, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023116 Filed: Aug 31, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Management Services; B. Warrior Kitchen Located at: 1991 Village Park Way 125, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7714 Palacio Dr, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leslie Oxman, 7714 Palacio Dr, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sara Harnly, 7714 Palacio Dr, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business was: 10/01/90 S/Leslie Oxman, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-023438 Filed: Sep 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behncke Construction Located at: 1227 Clarence Dr, Vista, CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Behncke, 1227 Clarence Dr, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business was: Not Yet Started S/Brian Behncke, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/16 CN 19194