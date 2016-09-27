Lincoln Middle School student threatened campus shooting

OCEANSIDE — A student at Lincoln Middle School who allegedly threatened to shoot up the Oceanside campus — and listed names of individuals to target — has been removed from the school, Oceanside Unified School District officials said Tuesday.

School District officials revealed the incident nearly a week after it occurred following a parent meeting at the middle school site on Sept. 26.

District officials learned about the threat on Sept. 20 when someone from the school community let an unnamed adult know about it. From there, school leadership and law enforcement intervened and investigated the threat.

School spokeswoman Lisa Contreras said that the student, whose name is not being released due to student confidentiality laws, gave investigators a verbal list of people that they wanted to shoot.

The student was not arrested, but Contreras said there is an “intervention plan” being worked on for the student, but it will also be confidential.

Meanwhile, Contreras said, the district wanted to assure parents that the threat had been investigated and dealt with, which is what prompted the parent meeting on Sept. 26, and the disclosure of the incident to the public a day later.

This is the second threat that the Oceanside Unified School District has dealt with since the summer.

A man named Michael Farmisaran allegedly made a threat of violence towards the district and adult, non-classroom-based individuals, which prompted the district to seek, and obtain, a restraining order against him.