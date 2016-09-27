Farrar discusses SD Polo Fields lease to Surf Cup

RANCHO SANTA FE — During the course of the interim building commissioner’s report at the Sept.1 Rancho Santa Fe Association board of directors meeting, Tom Farrar brought the topic of the San Diego Polo Fields’ lease to Surf Cup Sports to the attention of both the board and members.

Farrar indicated that the board had asked staff to provide a short presentation on this lease that the City of San Diego has consummated with the Surf Cup Sports Company for having soccer events at the polo fields.

According to Farrar, a 28-year lease was approved in July to Surf Cup. For the past 24 years, the company has been hosting soccer events at a nearby field near Via de la Valle.

The response from some Covenant members and Fairbanks Ranch Polo Club Homeowners has emanated concern due to the potential rise in traffic and noise. Farrar thought it was best to play a short local news station coverage which highlighted both sides to the story.

Farrar believed playing the video would be beneficial to members.

Following the video, Farrar shared that although these happenings are in the City of San Diego, it’s very close to the Covenant boundary. According to Farrar, the City shared that there is a “comprehensive traffic plan” underway and Surf Cup does have plans to improve the entry and exit areas of the field to help alleviate traffic on El Camino Real and Via De La Valle.

It was also noted in the report that some opponents of this new lease claim that the original deed issued in 1963 had conditions underscoring how it only allowed activities that were noncommercial and unobtrusive. Since this lease agreement, Farrar said, there has been some confusion as to whether or not Surf Cup had plans to build a “Super Mega Sports Complex.” However, the City has cited that permanent structures such as a sports complex are clearly forbidden.

Because the site location is close to the Covenant, Farrar believed from a planning department standpoint, it would be best to closely monitor future happenings to help ensure that traffic issues do not negatively impact the community — and that’s what some members are asking the Association to do.

Farrar’s recommendation to the board was to have the Association’s planning department observe these outcomes.

And if something occurs where there is a real negative impact on traffic, Farrar said, perhaps the Association could meet with the City of San Diego and/or Surf Cup and discuss ways to mitigate them.