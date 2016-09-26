A Green Apple Day

ENCINITAS — Saturday’s Green Apple Day of Service saw as many as 60 volunteers come out to the Encinitas Union School District’s farm lab and get their hands in the dirt.

At the end of the day, more than 25 fruit trees were planted, weeds had been picked, garden beds and a chicken coop built and splashes of color found their marks with a second mural from local artist Skye Walker and a work from artist David Peña covering the three large Israeli-made rain barrels.

The event was spearheaded by the San Diego chapter of the Green Building Council and Balfour Beatty Construction, which will be helping to build the farm lab’s newest expansion once it earns approval from the city.