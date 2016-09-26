A Green Apple Day

, , 0
A Green Apple Day
Laura Bier, left, and Mim Michelove, who oversees the farm lab, use old patio umbrellas as trellises in the lab’s new upcycle garden beds. Photo by Tony Cagala

ENCINITAS — Saturday’s Green Apple Day of Service saw as many as 60 volunteers come out to the Encinitas Union School District’s farm lab and get their hands in the dirt.

At the end of the day, more than 25 fruit trees were planted, weeds had been picked, garden beds and a chicken coop built and splashes of color found their marks with a second mural from local artist Skye Walker and a work from artist David Peña covering the three large Israeli-made rain barrels.

The event was spearheaded by the San Diego chapter of the Green Building Council and Balfour Beatty Construction, which will be helping to build the farm lab’s newest expansion once it earns approval from the city.

 

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?