Young male killed by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR — On Saturday night, a young man was killed after being struck by a train just north of 13th Street, according to Sheriff’s deputies.

A little after 9 p.m., a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Train, heading north at about 40 miles per hour, began activating the warning horn and bright light flashing system when the train’s engineer observed three pedestrians near the tracks, according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The three pedestrians, all young males, according to Sgt. Richard George, didn’t move away from the tracks as the train approached.

The pedestrian struck and killed, whose identity hasn’t been released pending family notification, was apparently utilizing the camera on his mobile device, according to the release.

He was a resident of San Diego County. The other two males were uninjured, said George.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.