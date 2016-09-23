Wavecrest Woodie Show

It’s been called the “granddaddy of all woodie meets,” — the Wavecrest woodie gathering at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas happened again on Sept. 17.

It’s the longest running and largest gathering of woodies in the world. The woodies began arriving in the wee hours and by 8 a.m. there were around 300 of the vehicles of every size, shape, description on display. The event is always held on the third Saturday of September each year.