Wavecrest Woodie Show

It’s been called the “granddaddy of all woodie meets,” — the Wavecrest woodie gathering at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas happened again on Sept. 17.
It’s the longest running and largest gathering of woodies in the world. The woodies began arriving in the wee hours and by 8 a.m. there were around 300 of the vehicles of every size, shape, description on display. The event is always held on the third Saturday of September each year.
Owners display their woodies at Encinitas’ Moonlight Beach.
David Brennan of Whittier, Calif., stops to admire an un-restored 1947 Ford woodie.
A fan stops and admires the work of Floyd Smith, one the greatest board shapers in the world.
Woodie owner Jim Miller of Redondo Beach puts the finishing touches on the interior of his show car.
Robbie Jeremicah and master surf board shaper Floyd Smith demonstrate part of Smith’s technique.
The event is a celebration of cars, music, food and surfing that celebrates coastal California’s beach way of life.
This year’s event featured more than 300 cars.
The Moonlight Beach Uke and Drummer Band perform throughout the day.
Members of Encinitas based Kal Wal Ola O Wae Ale’ Ale Halua Hula dance group perform.
