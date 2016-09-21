Zephyr’s SummerHouse Carlsbad nearly sold out

Time is running out! Only six homes remain at SummerHouse Carlsbad, Zephyr’s luxurious new coastal community offering direct beach access, sweeping views of the ocean and Buena Vista Lagoon, onsite concierge services and more.

While the community is nearly sold out, prospective buyers still have an opportunity to claim their spot in the sand. Residences still available for purchase include the model home and sales center, both of which are offered fully furnished, and feature furniture, art, accent pieces and more chosen by the award winning interior design firm, Jules Wilson Interior Design.

“Buyers tell us the community and home designs are stunning,” says SummerHouse Sales Manager Claudia Barbour. “Jules Wilson perfectly executed laidback luxury, exuding coastal living with her choices in color, accents and layout.”

The 35-unit enclave of exclusive beach condos features stylish California Coastal architecture, with six different, single level floor plans, which are easy to maintain. The spacious condominiums range from 1,787-2,702 square feet with two bedrooms, two bedrooms with a den, or three bedrooms.

Other touches include disappearing La Cantina doors that open onto large lanais, spacious kitchen islands, top of the line appliances, designer selected cabinets and detailed interior finishes. Large private balconies boast water views from select units, and two gated, underground parking spaces are provided for each home. Prices range from $1.4 million to $2.7 million.

Life at the beach is even more luxurious with SummerHouse’s concierge service. SummerHouse Beach Club stewards will perform a range of tasks, such as providing beach chairs, paddleboards, surf and boogie boards that home owners might need for their daily adventures.

Home owners can also enjoy on-site amenities including a pool, fire pits and cabanas, and a fitness center.

“The community is ideal for entertaining family and friends,” continued Barbour. “With direct access to the beach, and the many amenities onsite, it’s easy to plan a day that’s full of activities for every age.”

The SummerHouse lifestyle is all about walkability. A walking path accessible from SummerHouse gives homeowners easy access to a remote part of Carlsbad Beach. With Carlsbad Village within walking distance, homeowners from out of the area have been able to discover the over 75 award winning restaurants, explore the State Street Farmers’ Market, or see a live show at Carlsbad Village Theater.

Prospective buyers can learn more by visiting the Sales Center — which is open seven days a week, Mondays from noon to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sales center is located at 2303 Ocean St., Carlsbad.

For more information and to join the interest list, visit summerhouse-carlsbad.com or call (760) 846-8779.