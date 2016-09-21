Two new neighborhoods with ocean views opening soon in San Elijo Hills

San Elijo Hills has saved the best for last. The community’s final two residential neighborhoods offer panoramic views of the ocean and rolling hills that stretch from Orange County to Mexico, giving visitors a top-of-the-world vantage point that can only be described as awe-inspiring.

The Estates at San Elijo Hills by Davidson Communities and The Summit at San Elijo Hills by Richmond American will offer luxurious, estate-size homes that are worthy of this lofty locale.

The Estates will offer 58 single-family residences in variety of flexible floorplans, ranging from 4,581 to 6,675 square feet with up to seven bedrooms. In addition to courtyards and covered loggias, The Estates offers both attached and detached casitas and cabanas, each with its own separate entry. The gated neighborhood is showcasing distinctive architecture in Spanish, Tuscan, Monterey and other European-inspired styles.

Original Davidson floorplans at The Estates are introducing several exciting new features, including a separate morning room off the kitchen and a sleeping porch off the upstairs master bedroom. Designed as a screened-in craftsman-style porch, the new Davidson Sleeping Porch is available on each floorplan.

Model homes for The Estates at San Elijo Hills are under construction and expected to open in the fall.

Pre-sales have commenced on Phase 1, with prices starting in the $1 millions. For more information, call (760) 566-8994.

The Summit, which is Richmond American Homes’ sixth neighborhood in San Elijo Hills, is located adjacent to the highest point in coastal North County, Double Peak Park. The Summit at San Elijo Hills features 44 luxuriously scaled residences on large homesites with spectacular views and easy access to the community’s 18 miles of hiking trails. Five floorplans are offered with an amazing array of options that encourage creativity and maximum personalization.

Homes at The Summit range from 3,070 to 4,965 square feet with three to seven bedrooms and three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half baths. These architecturally significant floorplans feature stunning indoor-outdoor configurations with walls of glass and doors that retract for the best in California living.

All bedrooms feature ensuite baths.

Three model homes are under construction with a fall grand opening scheduled. Homes at this gated neighborhood are priced from the low $1 millions and pre-selling has commenced on Phase 2. For information, contact (760) 653-7010.

Children at both The Summit and The Estates are within the attendance boundary of the brand new Double Peak School, which opened on Aug. 29.

Double Peak, the only K-8 school in the San Marcos Unified School District, will emphasize enhanced opportunities in Instrumental Music and Art and Innovation (engineering, design and coding) for all students starting in kindergarten. The school also features an accelerated GATE program, beginning in the fourth grade, and “The Leader in Me” leadership program for the entire school.

San Elijo Hills is proud to sponsor the Oct. 1 Double Peak Challenge, featuring a timed 10K run to the top of the 1,558-foot-high Double Peak Park, a two-mile fun run, a “trail trot” for kids and a vendor expo at the 19-acre San Elijo Park.

This inaugural event benefits the Friends of San Marcos Parks & Recreation and The San Marcos Promise, which provides scholarships and guidance to area youth. Information and registration at doublepeakchallenge.com

San Elijo Hills is a 1,920-acre established community that integrates shopping, homes, schools, and recreation within an ecologically sensitive plan that sets aside more than half of the property as protected open space and parks. The walkable towncenter is the heart of the community and features a supermarket, as well as a variety of small merchants, services and eateries.

For more information on San Elijo Hills, visit sanelijohills.com or email learnmore@sanelijohills.com