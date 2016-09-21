Three-day fall home and garden show returns to Del Mar

DEL MAR — During its three-day extravaganza Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, the

27th-annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature interior design and garden displays, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars and one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to the home and garden.

Produced by Westward Expos, the indoor-outdoor event and its hundreds of exhibitors will showcase the newest products and hottest trends for both inside and outside the home.

The show features special pricing and big savings on exhibitors’ products and services.

Another big plus: attendees will have the opportunity to arrange for multiple bids on projects from exhibitors. It’s one-stop planning and decision-making at its best.

In addition to being an extensive home/garden product marketplace, the Fall Home/Garden Show offers several unique features this year, including an exceptional Pirate Ship Clubhouse play-set!

Garden lovers will enjoy the Entry Garden area with its enticing variety of plants and ideas by members of the Association of Professional Landscape Designers (A.P.L.D.). A.P.L.D. also offers “30 for $30” — 30-minute design consultations for only $30 at the show.

Bring your photos, plans, and problems for instant help. Last year’s program was a sell-out.

A “Garden Marketplace” will have hundreds of varieties of plants on sale direct from local growers, who will be present to give planting tips and advice. Local nonprofit plant groups will also be on hand.

The show runs Sept. 23, 11a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8; children under 12 are free. Seniors 55+: only $1 on Friday. Military: active, retired, or veterans have free admission with ID.

Discount tickets on the website are $6 at fallhomegardenshow.com