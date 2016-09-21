Local interior designers talk seasonal trends and tips

As the weather grows brisk, and hints of the upcoming holidays begin to appear, two North County interior designers share their tips for readying your home for the season.

From the biggest trends to their own personal styles, learn some tips to update any room in your home and keep it current with the feeling of fall.

A recent trip to High Point Market in North Carolina, known as the fashion week of interior design, gave Elizabeth Aaron access to all the latest trends that will be found in homes this season.

Aaron herself is no stranger to forecasting trends, in the last 20 years she has transitioned from a market analyst in the fashion industry in New York City, to receiving her design degree at the New York School of Interior Design and working for top firms on multi-million dollar projects.

Eventually she landed in Carlsbad and opened Elizabeth Aaron Interior Design.

Highlights from the High Point show she attended for the fall season included bold patterns, raw wood, beach chic, ethnic accents and shag. Yes, shag is back and is a personal obsession of Aaron’s. But she admittedly isn’t one to push clients in any one direction.

“I personally believe in designing for clients’ lifestyles,” Aaron said. “I try to avoid trends and rules.” If a client is interested in the latest designs, which currently include scaled down furniture such as end tables and kitchen tables, or industrial chic, including barstools and retro pendants, Aaron helps them to incorporate these pieces in a way that works for their home.

“If a client is in love with a certain style, I will always offer my opinionated opinion to steer them to make start decisions,” Aaron said.

As holiday entertaining planning gets underway, Aaron advises a “less is more” approach. “The easy California lifestyle means that you don’t have to overhaul your house to ring in the holidays,” she said. “I prefer simple touches to make the season festive. There are options for every budget from installing twinkle lights to hanging elegant permanent botanical wreaths to adding whimsical throw pillows.”

Lindsay Duff, the Design Whisperer, has been helping North County residents design their living spaces for more than 22 years. “Throughout the years, I have discovered a passion for bringing positive change to the lives of others by transforming their surroundings to suit their intentions,” she said. “A comfortable, welcoming space encourages relaxation and productivity, as well as a sense of community.”

Duff prides herself on finding new colors, textures and furnishings for her clients. “The color palette has gone to a more neutral color, such as whites of all shades, grays, beiges and hues of browns,” she said, adding that you can add an accent wall that complements the color palette. “And also what you use as your accent pieces can be an inspiration for your color choices. For instance, rugs, pillows, throws, lighting, blinds or curtains, and textiles on your furniture, etc.”

Other current trends include unique combinations. “Now we are seeing a mix of Mid Century furniture with Industrial accents using metals such as copper and silver,” Duff said. “Also Modern Classic is very popular today and can be accented with Mid Century and Industrial. The main focus can be Industrial style with accents of Mid Century, and Modern classic for a clean fresh and personal design for your home, office or business.”

Staples for Duff’s designs include plenty of green. “Be conscious of your area and add as much green as you can, such as house plants and beautiful flower arrangements,” she said. “It creates oxygen and a sense of well-being, and any kind of water element is always relaxing and uplifting as well.”

Duff said that what is trending now is less is more, and echoed Aaron’s sentiments that a little goes a long way for holiday decorating as well. “I love the holidays and my advice is keep it simple,” she said. “Over-decorating can bring down the energy in your home. Have fun and create the space that represents your creative side.”