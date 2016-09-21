Final beach townhomes released for sale at Village 201 by the Sea in Carlsbad

Homebuyers should hurry to the exciting new townhomes at Village 201 by the Sea.

These luxury residences, located only one block from the beach and a stone’s throw from Carlsbad Village, are selling fast.

Only six ocean-view townhomes remain for sale. “We are amazed and very pleased that these gorgeous luxury homes have been so popular with homebuyers,” said Mark Hoiseth, vice president of Home Builders Marketing Services. “We thought we had a winning combination with our unique Island Plantation design and our spectacular location and our sales results prove we were right.”

Village 201 elegant townhome residences range from 1,705 to 2,232 square feet with two and three bedrooms and up to 3.5 baths. Stunning floor plans have a loft and/or den or office. All homes come with a direct access two-car garage. HOA fees are low and there is no Mello Roos.

Prices start from the low $1 million. “Buyers will not have to wait long to move into their new home,” continued Hoiseth. “Construction is expected to be complete by next month.”

Village 201 by the Sea is located at 3345 Lincoln St., in Carlsbad. This new community celebrates a terrific location with an abundance of conveniences. Homeowners will be able to walk to the beach, Carlsbad Village, the Coaster station and so much more.

These new residences offer open floor plans with lots of windows to enjoy the views and fresh ocean breezes. Quality can be found at every turn.

At the exterior, there are beautiful wood trellis decks, long-lasting durable fiber-cement siding and a front yard walkway with gate found along the palm-tree-lined lushly landscaped street.

The interiors include a full Kitchenaid® stainless steel appliance package that includes a refrigerator, 36-inch cooktop, oven, hood, dishwasher and microwave.

To complement the attractive appliances, homebuyers will find white Shaker-style cabinets and striking quartz kitchen counter tops and island with seating. Homes also come with high efficiency heating and air conditioning, five-panel Shaker interior doors and a Rinnai tankless water heater system.

The master bedrooms and bath are presented with a walk-in closet, double sinks with brushed-nickel faucets and a handset tile tub and shower.

For more information, call (760) 522-5767, email Village201Sales@gmail.com or go to All-dev.com/Village-201.