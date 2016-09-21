Coastal décor shop brings a touch of aloha

OCEANSIDE — Living in a beach community, it comes as no surprise that Greg and Stacey Holmes have a passion for coastal décor.

However, that they took a leap of faith and did complete 180-degree career changes to turn that passion into a growing business is surprising! The duo debuted Otterlei Coastal in April of this year, and the Aloha vibe they bring to the community is a welcome addition.

The Holmeses had lived in Hawaii for 12 years, which is reflected in their personal style. “We decorate our own home and did all the décor for our wedding that incorporated our coastal and Hawaiian aesthetic,” Stacey said. So while their decision to open a store might have been unexpected, it definitely made sense.

They named their new venture Otterlei Coastal, representing Stacey’s penchant for otters and, of course, the lei from Hawaii.

“We have anything and everything you need to create your own personal oasis,” Stacey said. Offerings include furniture, lighting, kitchen accessories, a complete line of outdoor décor, jewelry, furnishings and more.

“We have something for anyone who likes coastal home décor with a touch of Hawaii,” Stacey said. “We are very specialized, and there is no other store like this around. We hand-select every product in our store, and visit Hawaii often for inspiration.”

“We have a lot of people who come in and say they feel like they are in Hawaii,” Stacey said. “We welcome customers to come in just for the experience, to share in the Aloha with us.” Hawaiian music plays while shoppers peruse the colorful displays. “If you can’t be in the Islands, we help bring it to you,” she added.

Being an Oceanside native, Stacey takes pride in what she brings to her hometown. “People have thanked us for opening this store,” she said. “The town totally needed it and there isn’t anything like it around. It’s great to give back to this community.”

Otterlei Coastal is located at 2028 S. Coast Highway 101 in Oceanside. They are open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit otterleicoastal.com to take a virtual tour of the store or call (760) 966-1608 for more information.