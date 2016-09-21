Château chic chalk paint at Eclectic Vintage Design

Eclectic Vintage Design (EVD) in Oceanside serves as the exclusive area retailer of Château Chic Chalk Furniture Paint, an Arroyo Grande, California company.

Château’s palette includes 40 colors together with brushes and seven varieties of soft wax.

All paints are prepared without volatile organic compounds, dry quickly, and are basically odor-free, thus, easily applied indoors.

Owners Kim Jacklin with husband Rick Maxey opened the store in February 2016, after acquiring the business formerly known as Izzy’s.

EVD offers chalk painting classes, plus it accepts commissioned work from customers desiring a fresh look for their cherished furnishings.

Students learn washing, painting, distressing, and waxing techniques enabling them to feel confident when tackling their own projects.

Chalk paint may be applied to virtually any surface including wood, metal, laminates, fabric, lamps, ottomans, and seat cushions, among others.

Introductory classes cost $65 for a 1-1/2 hour session. All materials are provided for the class.

Additionally, EVD sells gently used furniture, lamps, artworks, collectibles, décor items, and jewelry.

Most furniture is purchased from customers motivated to sell items for a variety of reasons like relocation, downsizing, estate liquidation, and frustration from attempts to sell via Internet or garage sales.

The business does not accept consigned goods.

The showroom, located in the Valley Plaza at 3320 Mission Ave., is open daily except Mondays. For more information, call (760) 231-7899 or visit our website eclecticvintagedesign.com.