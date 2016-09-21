California West announces final release of homes in N. County

CARLSBAD — For more than 20 years, California West, one of San Diego’s most honored and time-tested homebuilders, has maintained a reputation of building highly personalized residences. California West’s two neighborhoods, Upper Cielo in Rancho Santa Fe and Southern Preserve in La Costa, Carlsbad, have presented the opportunity to craft highly personalized residences in one of the most desirable locations on the West Coast.

“As the sun sets on two of the most distinct communities at California West, we are proud to announce the final release of homes at Upper Cielo and Southern Preserve,” said, CEO of California West. “The homes we’ve built in La Costa, Carlsbad and Rancho Santa Fe focus on sustainability, quality, and artistry, but it’s our residents who turn our craftsmanship into a home to be cherished for years to come.”

Upper Cielo, a limited collection of 41 custom inspired residences at the top of CIELO, is proud to announce the final release of luxury homes. The gated community of CIELO features spectacular, custom-inspired homes that occupy some of the highest vantage points along the San Diego coast. The one- and two-story homes range from 3,490 to 4,850 square feet and provide breathtaking views of the Olivenhain Dam, Lake Hodges, ocean, and mountains that stretch in every direction.

“Before moving to Upper Cielo, my husband and I wanted to build a home on an empty lot in Rancho Santa Fe,” said Emily Hervieux, Upper Cielo Resident. “Then I turned to California West to help bring our new home dreams to life. Instead of spending months with contractors and construction workers, we were able to move into a home with a high-level of design sophistication and a sense of individuality, thanks to the design team.”

Residences at Upper Cielo showcase up to five bedrooms, five and-a-half baths and are priced from the $1.5 millions. California West has also introduced the release of Upper Cielo’s fully furnished model homes, available for sale. These luxury turnkey residences include professional landscaping and incredible panoramic views.

In addition to building homes with extraordinary views, California West presents Southern Preserve, luxury one- and two-story residences that border a nature preserve on one side and some of the region’s most awarded schools on the other. For a limited time only, take advantage of Southern Preserve’s Summer Living Special and purchase a single-story home by September 30 to receive exceptional design center credits. This offer is available on select homesites.

“Southern Preserve’s single-story homes are designed to stand the test of time, whether you have a growing family or are aging in place,” said Thorne.

Southern Preserve’s 49 personalized residences in the coastal community of La Costa overlook the rolling hills of Olivenhain. The expansive single and two-story homes showcase up to six bedrooms, six and-a-half baths and are priced from the $1.3 millions. Each floorplan offers a covered outdoor living area and large, free flowing kitchen space. Families have access to the coveted, award-winning schools in the area. In the last decade, the Encinitas Union School District (EUSD) and the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) have received the California Distinguished School Award, Apple Distinguished Program award, National Blue Ribbon School (SDUHSD), accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and more.

“When looking for a home, location can make the biggest impact on your lifestyle. That is why we take the time to find the most scenic views and lush surroundings to enhance the lifestyles of our residents,” adds Thorne. “San Diego provides the beauty and sound of the coast, as well as a close proximity to some of the best shopping, dining, and recreation in the world.”

About California West

California West is a privately held, multi-generational San Diego builder. We didn’t set out to build thousands of homes. We set out to build yours. Our approach embraces a passion for creating neighborhoods with inspired design in San Diego’s most desirable cities. We started this process over 20 years ago, sharpening our skills, expertise, and artistry along the way. Today, we build with a level of depth and personal commitment that spans generations with a focus on sustainability, quality, and craftsmanship. Visit CalWestLiving.com to get the latest neighborhood updates.

To learn more about Upper Cielo in Rancho Santa Fe visit UpperCielo.com or call (858) 756-4572. To learn about Southern Preserve in La Costa, Carlsbad visit the Southern Preserve website SPLaCosta.com or call (760) 652-5426.