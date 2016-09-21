Botanic Garden hosts its annual fall plant sale

ENCINITAS — It’s time again for the San Diego Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale, Oct. 15 through Oct. 17, at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For 34 years, this event has been the largest plant and garden-related items sale in San Diego.

The Fall Plant Sale is one of the Garden’s biggest fundraisers and is organized by more than 150 trained and dedicated volunteers who transport, tag, price, groom and organize the plants. Generous plant donations from a host of San Diego County growers, nurseries and wholesalers, enable the Garden to offer a wide selection of unique, exotic and unusual plants at exceptional prices.

The selection, of course, includes beautiful, water-wise plants to enhance your garden while saving on your water bill. Plant lovers can choose from thousands of unique, exotic, unusual and drought-tolerant plants, as well as California natives, herbs, succulents, annuals, perennials and much more.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, any remaining plant stock goes on sale for half price. In addition to the greenery, the San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Fall Plant Sale includes the Botanic Attic, filled with new and gently-used, garden-related items; a used-book sale, and the popular Bakery Shoppe, selling home-made baked goods, jams and jellies.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance and beautify your home, yard, office or other open space with plants grown locally, at discounted prices. Plant selections include California natives, cacti, succulents, fruit trees, bromeliads, sub-tropicals and house plants. Many plants available at the sale are propagated at the San Diego Botanic Garden by horticulturalists, docents and dedicated volunteers.

The Fall Plant Sale is always held in October, the best time of year to begin planting a fall garden in Southern California.

Admission is free for members, or with garden admission price, on Oct. 15. On Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, the sale is free with $5 admission or membership (this discounted admission is only available Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 for Fall Plant Sale attendees).

The San Diego Botanic Garden is a beautiful urban retreat nestled on 37-acres in the midst of Encinitas. Visitors enjoy restful vistas, flowering trees, majestic palms, and the nation’s largest bamboo collection. Thanks to the mild Southern California climate, plants from all over the world thrive here. The diverse topography provides a wide variety of microclimates giving visitors the sensation of strolling through a tropical rainforest to hiking in the desert. Four miles of trails wind through 29 uniquely themed gardens including the acclaimed Hamilton Children’s Garden. In addition, the Garden regularly offers classes covering many topics including water conservation, fire-safe landscaping, hands-on flower and plant arranging, art in various media, and healthy cooking. Visitors and members also participate in frequent special weekend events and docent-led tours.

For more information, contact Lisa Reynolds, marketing and public relations manager, at lreynolds@SDBGarden.org, visit SDBGarden.org or call (760) 436-3036.